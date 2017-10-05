 
* Thanksgiving
* Buffet
* Tradition
* Food
* Lexington
  Virginia
  United States
Sheridan Livery Inn & Restaurant To Host Annual Thanksgiving Buffet

 
 
LEXINGTON, Va. - Oct. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- The Sheridan Livery Inn & Restaurant will be hosting their annual Thanksgiving Buffet in their newly renovated dining room on November 23, 2017 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Guests will enjoy a full spread of classic Thanksgiving offerings with all the fixings for only $29 per person (tax and gratuity are not included). Reservations can be made by calling the restaurant directly at 540-464-1887.

This annual Thanksgiving buffet has been a local favorite for years. Guests are able to enjoy delicious house-made food with their loved ones without the hassle of preparing food and doing the clean up. Some of the locals favorite dishes include the butternut squash soup, juicy prime rib, and the baked salmon with olive tapenade. The Sheridan Livery Inn & Restaurant will also serve Thanksgiving necessities like a roasted wcj turkey with gravy, mashed potatoes, stuffing, house-made dinner rolls, and a large dessert station.

The twelve room boutique inn and local favorite restaurant underwent extensive renovations to bring the 130 year old building to the twenty-first century. As part of this reopening in February 2017, long time owners Ugo and Gina Benincasa passed the baton to Taylor Hospitality - an Up to Par Management company and announced their retirement after 40 years with their various businesses in Lexington.

You can find more information about business hours, menus, reservations, and history on their website: http://sheridanliveryinn.com


About Taylor Hospitality

Taylor Hospitality, LLC is a leading hospitality management company specializing in hotel, restaurant, banquet facilities, and bar operations. Currently Taylor Hospitality is operating a combination of nine properties (hotels, restaurants, banquet facilities, and bars). Taylor Hospitality  is a growth-oriented company providing opportunities for its partner properties and associates. Taylor Hospitality is an Up to Par Management company.

More information about Taylor Hospitality, its services, and portfolio of clients, can be found at taylorhospitality.com

Contact
Taylor Hospitality
Kaytlynn Ransom
***@uptoparmanagement.com
Source:Sheridan Livery Inn & Restaurant
Email:***@uptoparmanagement.com Email Verified
