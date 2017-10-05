 
October 2017
Los Angeles Based Startup Is Redefining The Self-Help Industry With Their IndieGoGo Campaign

 
 
LOS ANGELES - Oct. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- ILLUMI is a startup company, raising money and awareness on IndieGoGo, with the mission of making self-help more affordable, more accessible and more effective for everyone. The startup is based in Los Angeles but the platform's purpose is to reach people around the world and make self-help available everywhere. Their Indiegogo campaign is currently live, offering up to 50% off their subscription services and anyone may back it at https://igg.me/at/illumi

The Los Angeles startup (https://igg.me/at/illumi) was founded by husband and wife duo, Sean Spector and Samantha Freedman-Spector. They both share a strong passion for personal development and are determined in making it more accessible no matter where you are. ILLUMI enables you to maintain your personal development without ever disconnecting with courses or other like-minded individuals.

ILLUMI is revolutionizing personal development by being the first ever to offer interactive, follow-along courses that may be streamed at home or on the go. Much like the fitness industry was transformed with at-home wcj workout videos, ILLUMI seeks to make self-help affordable and accessible to everyone. Their startup (https://igg.me/at/illumi) provides the necessary resources and support system to do so without having to pay thousands of dollars for expensive seminars, retreats and courses.

ILLUMI is going to drastically change the way people go about seeking personal development resources. With a variety of courses covering a range of self-help and spiritual topics, ILLUMI will become a major name within the self-help industry. For anyone who is searching for effective courses on personal development or spirituality, ILLUMI's IndieGoGo campaign is something you will want to back.

About ILLUMI

ILLUMI is a startup determined to positively impact lives by offering a video on demand service for interactive personal development courses. All coaches and courses selected are experienced, certified and have a proven track history of successful coaching.  Individuals who subscribe, will be joining an international community of like-minded Soul Warriors and given the resources to reach their goals. For anyone interested in subscribing or donating to the Indiegogo campaign, please visit https://igg.me/at/illumior follow them on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/illumigroup/), Twitter (https://twitter.com/illumigroup) and Instagram (http://www.instagram.com/illumigroup).

Media Contact: Sean Spector (CEO)
Company Name: ILLUMI
E-Mail: sean@illumigroup.com
Phone Number: 310-497-9853
State & City: Los Angeles, CA
