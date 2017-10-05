News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Los Angeles Based Startup Is Redefining The Self-Help Industry With Their IndieGoGo Campaign
_ _ _ _ _
The Los Angeles startup (https://igg.me/
ILLUMI is revolutionizing personal development by being the first ever to offer interactive, follow-along courses that may be streamed at home or on the go. Much like the fitness industry was transformed with at-home wcj workout videos, ILLUMI seeks to make self-help affordable and accessible to everyone. Their startup (https://igg.me/
ILLUMI is going to drastically change the way people go about seeking personal development resources. With a variety of courses covering a range of self-help and spiritual topics, ILLUMI will become a major name within the self-help industry. For anyone who is searching for effective courses on personal development or spirituality, ILLUMI's IndieGoGo campaign is something you will want to back.
_ _ _ _ _
About ILLUMI
ILLUMI is a startup determined to positively impact lives by offering a video on demand service for interactive personal development courses. All coaches and courses selected are experienced, certified and have a proven track history of successful coaching. Individuals who subscribe, will be joining an international community of like-minded Soul Warriors and given the resources to reach their goals. For anyone interested in subscribing or donating to the Indiegogo campaign, please visit https://igg.me/
Media Contact: Sean Spector (CEO)
Company Name: ILLUMI
E-Mail: sean@illumigroup.com
Phone Number: 310-497-9853
State & City: Los Angeles, CA
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse