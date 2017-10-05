News By Tag
Garden City Realty recognizes its agents of the third quarter
In 2016, Dellinger was top selling agent of the third quarter. Likewise, he was top listing and selling agent of November. Thus far in 2017, he was recognized as top listing agent of April and top selling agent of September.
A multi-million-
In 2016, Harrelson was top listing agent for February, May and September as well as top selling agent for March and September. Likewise, he was listing agent of the second and third quarter, listing agent for 2016, top producer of 2016. Thus far in 2017, Harrelson was top listing agent of January, March, July, and August, and top listing agent of the first quarter.
Harrelson has been selling real estate in the coastal resort areas of the south strand for 23 years. He specializes in vacation and investment properties and is a member of the Coastal Carolinas Association of REALTORS (CCAR), the South Carolina Association of Realtors (SCAR), and the National Association of REALTORS (NAR). He is also a recipient of the REALTOR Image Award. Harrelson has been involved in community activities and organizations including; Rotary International, Boy Scouts of America, March of Dimes' Walk America, United Way, American Cancer Society, South Carolina Crawfish Festival as well as acting chairman of his church's deacon board. He is also a former President of the Georgetown County Chamber of Commerce. He can be contacted at 843-331-2132 or CHarrelson@GardenCityRealty.com.
Garden City Realty, Inc. is a Garden City wcj Beach, South Carolina based full-service real estate firm that provides real estate, vacation rentals, and vacation property management services to sellers, buyers, visitors, and vacation property owners. Established in 1973, Garden City Realty, Inc. is a top-ranking firm within the local MLS, with more than one-half billion in sales volume throughout the past 20 years. Garden City Realty, Inc. has world-renowned and local affiliations, a global referral network, and award-winning real estate specialists and accredited buyer representatives.
For more information about Garden City Realty, Inc., please contact Christi Wickliffe-Bessinger, Advertising and Marketing Manager, at 843-652-4290 or CBessinger@GardenCityRealty.com or visit www.GardenCityRealty.com and www.WhyGardenCityRealty.com
Christi Bessinger
***@gardencityrealty.com
