Grand Opening of Stone Quest's Incredible NYC and NJ Showrooms
Stone Quest is known for their extensive selection of high quality natural stones in additon to the quality of their workmanship in fabrication and installation. They employ some of the region's most skilled artisans who are able to handle any size stone project.
Stone Quest has gained a reputable reputation for providing reliable and honest service and end to end buying for all clients.
Stone Quest invites you to get a first-hand look at their amazing craftsmanship and meet industry leaders in interior design, building and architecture at the Grand Opening celebration of their New York and New Jersey showrooms.
Join Stone Quest at their Manhattan Showroom Grand Opening at 48 West 22nd Street, New York, NY on October 19th from 6pm-9pm and their Howell Showroom Grand Opening at 271 Adelphia Road, Farmingdale, NJ on October 20th from 3pm-8pm. Food and drinks will be served.
RSVP required, space is limited. To RSVP, visit: www.stone-quest.com/
For more information on Stone Quest, visit: www.stone-quest.com
Media Contact
Stone Quest
info@buzzupdigital.com
