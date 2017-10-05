Grand Opening of Stone Quest's Incredible NYC and NJ Showrooms

 
Industry News





MANHATTAN, N.Y. - Oct. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Stone Quest has been in the stone distribution business for 15 years, operating as one of the largest importers and suppliers of natural stone in the tri-state area.

Stone Quest is known for their extensive selection of high quality natural stones in additon to the quality of their workmanship in fabrication and installation. They employ some of the region's most skilled artisans who are able to handle any size stone project.

Stone Quest has gained a reputable reputation for providing reliable and honest service and end to end buying for all clients. Being an importer of natural stone as well as a manufacturer, wcj using state-of-the-art technology and machinery, offers clients with a truly unique, one-stop shop experience.

Stone Quest invites you to get a first-hand look at their amazing craftsmanship and meet industry leaders in interior design, building and architecture at the Grand Opening celebration of their New York and New Jersey showrooms.

Join Stone Quest at their Manhattan Showroom Grand Opening at 48 West 22nd Street, New York, NY on October 19th from 6pm-9pm and their Howell Showroom Grand Opening at 271 Adelphia Road, Farmingdale, NJ on October 20th from 3pm-8pm. Food and drinks will be served.

RSVP required, space is limited. To RSVP, visit: www.stone-quest.com/grand-opening-rsvp

For more information on Stone Quest, visit: www.stone-quest.com

Media Contact
Stone Quest
info@buzzupdigital.com
End
Source:
Email:***@buzzupdigital.com
Tags:Natural Stone Supplier, Interior Design, Stone Manufacturer
Industry:Manufacturing
Location:Manhattan - New York - United States
Subject:Events
