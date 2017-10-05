News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Drummer To The Stars Sonny Emory Grooves Solo With Band Cachet On New Album "Love Is The Greatest"
To Join NBC's "Late Night With Seth Meyers" As Guest Performer Sitting In With 'The 8g Band', October 23 – 26, 2017
In conjunction with the release of the album Sonnyis pleased to announce he will sit in with NBC's "Late Night with Seth Meyers" house band, The 8G Band, from October 23 through October 26, 2017 as guest drummer. Emory joins the ranks of iconic drummers Abe Laboriel, Jr. (Paul McCartney), Brann Dailor (Mastodon), Vinnie Colaiuta (Frank Zappa, Joni Mitchell, Sting), Matt Cameron (Pearl Jam, Soundgarden)
"Late Night with Seth Meyers" airs on NBC weeknights at 12:35e/11:35c. Visit www.nbc.com/
"I am a great fan of the show and excited to have been invited to sit in with the 8G Band on "Late Night with Seth Meyers," states Sonny. It's exceptional the show highlights drummers in this way and I'm honored to join the illustrious group who have preceded me. I'm truly looking forward to my stint beginning Oct. 23!"
Featuring seven emotionally hard-hitting, rhythmically diverse originals and fiery re-imaginings of classics by Mavis Staples ("Eyes on the Prize") and Aretha Franklin ("Rock Steady"), LOVE IS THE GREATEST is infused with uplifting, joyful and motivating messages and anthems that emanate from Emory's desire to foster love and unity. In his artist notes, he attributes the long gestating inspiration for the creation of Cachet and the album itself to quotes shared with him by two of his great musical friends and mentors, the late EWF founder Maurice White and renowned pianist/composer wcj Bobby Lyle. Emory felt the truth and wisdom of these two musicians driving him during every moment of down time from the road these past years with Hornsby and Midler to create the music that evolved into LOVE IS THE GREATEST.
While Emory started the tracks for the album by himself at his home studio in Atlanta, he knew instinctively that he wanted LOVE IS THE GREATEST to be a band project. Over time, it evolved into a dynamic family affair as well with both his sons Nick and Nigel becoming members of Cachet, joining bassist Sam Sims, guitarist Kevin ("Kev Dog") Walker and vocalist Stephanie Peyton. Emory handles all drums, percussion and keyboards. Now in their early 20's his sons Nick and Nigel participated in the recording of his 2005 solo album Love's Pure Light. On LOVE IS THE GREATEST, Nick sings on and co-composed several tunes, and Nigel, raps brilliantly on "Grind" and also mixed the entire project with Emory.
Emory and his band mates will hit the road in the U.S. and overseas later in 2017 to share the music of Cachet.
More About Sonny Emory:
Though probably best known for his groundbreaking drumming with Earth, Wind and Fire, Sonny Emory who hails from Atlanta, has performed with a virtual "who's who" in pop and jazz music including Jennifer Lopez, Stanley Clarke, David Sanborn, Al Jarreau, Paula Abdul, Jean-Luc Ponty, Lee Ritenour and Boz Scaggs. As a world-renowned drummer and GRAMMY Award winner, Sonny is considered to be one of the greatest drummers to have come along in a while. His proficiency and style have awarded him the opportunity to record on platinum status albums such as the B52's "Cosmic Thing" and Steely Dan's "Two Against Nature. He is equally in demand for studio work as for what's delivered during live performances. The former member of the legendary group Earth Wind and Fire who held down the drum seat for thirteen years, most recently has been touring with Bruce Hornsby and Bette Midler.
In addition to his lengthy discography – including scores of albums with other artists and his Maurice White produced, Japanese released mid-90s project Hypnofunk – and thousands of live performances over the past 35 years, Emory has long been committed to balancing academics and entertainment. In addition to serving as an Adjunct Professor of Applied Percussion at Georgia State University, he has taught private lessons to assist students in developing their craft, and has performed countless clinics and master classes in academic settings, drum stores and during national music conferences.
Sonny Emory is endorsed by YAMAHA Drums, ZILDJIAN Cymbals and Drumsticks, Shure Microphones, Meyers Sound Systems, Toca Percussion and LP Percussions.
Stay connected:
Website: https://www.sonnyemory-
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/
Contact
Sheryl Feuerstein
***@eastwestmedia.net
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse