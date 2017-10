Drummer To The Stars Sonny Emory Grooves Solo With Band Cachet On New Album "Love Is The Greatest"

To Join NBC's "Late Night With Seth Meyers" As Guest Performer Sitting In With 'The 8g Band', October 23 – 26, 2017

photo credit: Takashi Hagiwara

Contact

Sheryl Feuerstein

***@eastwestmedia.net Sheryl Feuerstein

End

-- After decades of laying down the foundation and galvanizing the groove on tour and in the studio for legends like Earth, Wind & Fire, The Crusaders, Bruce Hornsby, Al Jarreau, Steely Dan and Bette Midler, drummer, multi-instrumentalist and composeris on the greatest creative roll of his career, taking charge of every last musical detail as the founder and leader of his new band, Sonny Emory's Cachet. Tapping into the energy and inspiration from his multitude of triumphant associations and his passions for pop, R&B/funk, rock, jazz and gospel, he creates a soulful, genre defying instrumental and vocal collection designed to make people dance while delivering a timeless message crucial for these times:released worldwide Oct. 10, 2017 on GRP/Universal.In conjunction with the release of the album Sonnyis pleased to announce he will sit in with NBC's "Late Night with Seth Meyers" house band,he 8G Band, from October 23 through October 26, 2017 as guest drummer. Emory joins the ranks of iconic drummers Abe Laboriel, Jr. (Paul McCartney), Brann Dailor (Mastodon), Vinnie Colaiuta (Frank Zappa, Joni Mitchell, Sting), Matt Cameron (Pearl Jam, Soundgarden), Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers), Danny Carey (Tool), Venzella Joy (Beyoncé) and others who have also held this position on the show."Late Night with Seth Meyers" airs on NBC weeknights at 12:35e/11:35c. Visit www.nbc.com/ late-night-with- seth-meyers for additional airing information.Featuring seven emotionally hard-hitting, rhythmically diverse originals and fiery re-imaginings of classics by Mavis Staples ("Eyes on the Prize") and Aretha Franklin ("Rock Steady"),is infused with uplifting, joyful and motivating messages and anthems that emanate from Emory's desire to foster love and unity. In his artist notes, he attributes the long gestating inspiration for the creation of Cachet and the album itself to quotes shared with him by two of his great musical friends and mentors, the late EWF founder Maurice White and renowned pianist/composer wcj Bobby Lyle. Emory felt the truth and wisdom of these two musicians driving him during every moment of down time from the road these past years with Hornsby and Midler to create the music that evolved intoWhile Emory started the tracks for the album by himself at his home studio in Atlanta, he knew instinctively that he wantedto be a band project. Over time, it evolved into a dynamic family affair as well with both his sons Nick and Nigel becoming members of Cachet, joining bassist Sam Sims, guitarist Kevin ("Kev Dog") Walker and vocalist Stephanie Peyton. Emory handles all drums, percussion and keyboards. Now in their early 20's his sons Nick and Nigel participated in the recording of his 2005 solo album. On, Nick sings on and co-composed several tunes, and Nigel, raps brilliantly on "Grind" and also mixed the entire project with Emory.Emory and his band mates will hit the road in the U.S. and overseas later in 2017 to share the music of Cachet.More About Sonny Emory:Though probably best known for his groundbreaking drumming with Earth, Wind and Fire, Sonny Emory who hails from Atlanta, has performed with a virtual "who's who" in pop and jazz music including Jennifer Lopez, Stanley Clarke, David Sanborn, Al Jarreau, Paula Abdul, Jean-Luc Ponty, Lee Ritenour and Boz Scaggs. As a world-renowned drummer and GRAMMY Award winner, Sonny is considered to be one of the greatest drummers to have come along in a while. His proficiency and style have awarded him the opportunity to record on platinum status albums such as the B52's "Cosmic Thing" and Steely Dan's "Two Against Nature. He is equally in demand for studio work as for what's delivered during live performances. The former member of the legendary group Earth Wind and Fire who held down the drum seat for thirteen years, most recently has been touring with Bruce Hornsby and Bette Midler.In addition to his lengthy discography – including scores of albums with other artists and his Maurice White produced, Japanese released mid-90s project Hypnofunk – and thousands of live performances over the past 35 years, Emory has long been committed to balancing academics and entertainment. In addition to serving as an Adjunct Professor of Applied Percussion at Georgia State University, he has taught private lessons to assist students in developing their craft, and has performed countless clinics and master classes in academic settings, drum stores and during national music conferences.Sonny Emory is endorsed by YAMAHA Drums, ZILDJIAN Cymbals and Drumsticks, Shure Microphones, Meyers Sound Systems, Toca Percussion and LP Percussions.https://www.facebook.com/sonny.emory.33https://twitter.com/sonnyemoryhttps://www.instagram.com/sonnyemory/