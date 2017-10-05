 
News By Tag
* Investment Bank
* Capital Raising
* Castle Placement
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Consumer
* More Industries...
News By Place
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
111098765

Castle Placement Exclusive Placement Agent for $5 Million Raise for New World Consumer Products

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Investment Bank
Capital Raising
Castle Placement

Industry:
Consumer

Location:
New York City - New York - US

Subject:
Deals

NEW YORK - Oct. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- New World Consumer Products (NWCP) has created XRCEL® Athlete Fuel based on its globally patented pH and temperature responsive micro-gel technology platform. XRCEL® Athlete Fuel is the only nutrition platform that responds individually to each athlete's body increasing and extending the delivery of carbohydrates to improve athletic performance. NWCP announced today that it has engaged Castle Placement as its exclusive placement agent to raise $5 million of equity.  Proceeds will be used by NWCP primarily for marketing, research and development, and expansion.

NWCP's patented technology platform was invented by veteran pharmaceutical executive and New World Pharmaceuticals founder Fred Sexton with a team of Clarkson University researchers and is the world's only pH and temperature responsive micro-gel based extended release delivery system. NWCP is initially targeting the $6 billion US sports nutrition market, while the total global addressable market is over $600 billion annually, including appetite suppression and weight-loss, diabetic aides and energy drinks.

NWCP's first sports nutrition product, "XRCEL Athlete Fuel", is a 4.75-ounce liquid fuel supplement - fully compliant with major sports governing authorities and has been successfully test-marketed with top tier influencers - professional football and soccer players/teams; NCAA championship teams; and professional and top amateur cyclists and triathletes. NWCP has recently signed agreements with wcj top healthcare and athletic supply distributors Henry Schein Inc., MedCo, and Collins Sports Medicine.

Founded in 2009, Castle Placement raises equity and debt capital for private early-stage and middle market companies across a broad spectrum of industries. Its highly experienced investment bankers and robust, data-driven innovative technology platform connect issuers with global institutional investors. Castle Placement has over 27,000 private equity, venture capital and strategic investors, family offices, pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, hedge funds and lenders.

Contact: Richard Luftig. (212) 418-1181. rluftig@castleplacement.com.

Contact
Castle Placement - Richard Luftig
(212) 418-1181
rluftig@castleplacement.com
End
Source:Castle Placement and client firm
Email:***@castleplacement.com Email Verified
Tags:Investment Bank, Capital Raising, Castle Placement
Industry:Consumer
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Subject:Deals
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Castle Placement PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 10, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share