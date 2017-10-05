News By Tag
Castle Placement Exclusive Placement Agent for $5 Million Raise for New World Consumer Products
NWCP's patented technology platform was invented by veteran pharmaceutical executive and New World Pharmaceuticals founder Fred Sexton with a team of Clarkson University researchers and is the world's only pH and temperature responsive micro-gel based extended release delivery system. NWCP is initially targeting the $6 billion US sports nutrition market, while the total global addressable market is over $600 billion annually, including appetite suppression and weight-loss, diabetic aides and energy drinks.
NWCP's first sports nutrition product, "XRCEL Athlete Fuel", is a 4.75-ounce liquid fuel supplement - fully compliant with major sports governing authorities and has been successfully test-marketed with top tier influencers - professional football and soccer players/teams;
Founded in 2009, Castle Placement raises equity and debt capital for private early-stage and middle market companies across a broad spectrum of industries. Its highly experienced investment bankers and robust, data-driven innovative technology platform connect issuers with global institutional investors. Castle Placement has over 27,000 private equity, venture capital and strategic investors, family offices, pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, hedge funds and lenders.
Contact: Richard Luftig. (212) 418-1181. rluftig@castleplacement.com.
