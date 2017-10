Castle Placement Exclusive Placement Agent for $5 Million Raise for New World Consumer Products

R

-- New World Consumer Products (NWCP) has created XCEL® Athlete Fuel based on its globally patented pH and temperature responsive micro-gel technology platform. XCEL® Athlete Fuel is the only nutrition platform that responds individually to each athlete's body increasing and extending the delivery of carbohydrates to improve athletic performance. NWCP announced today that it has engaged Castle Placement as its exclusive placement agent to raise $5 million of equity. Proceeds will be used by NWCP primarily for marketing, research and development, and expansion.NWCP's patented technology platform was invented by veteran pharmaceutical executive and New World Pharmaceuticals founder Fred Sexton with a team of Clarkson University researchers and is the world's only pH and temperature responsive micro-gel based extended release delivery system. NWCP is initially targeting the $6 billion US sports nutrition market, while the total global addressable market is over $600 billion annually, including appetite suppression and weight-loss, diabetic aides and energy drinks.NWCP's first sports nutrition product, "XCEL Athlete Fuel", is a 4.75-ounce liquid fuel supplement - fully compliant with major sports governing authorities and has been successfully test-marketed with top tier influencers - professional football and soccer players/teams;NCAA championship teams; and professional and top amateur cyclists and triathletes. NWCP has recently signed agreements with wcj top healthcare and athletic supply distributors Henry Schein Inc., MedCo, and Collins Sports Medicine.Founded in 2009, Castle Placement raises equity and debt capital for private early-stage and middle market companies across a broad spectrum of industries. Its highly experienced investment bankers and robust, data-driven innovative technology platform connect issuers with global institutional investors. Castle Placement has over 27,000 private equity, venture capital and strategic investors, family offices, pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, hedge funds and lenders.Contact: Richard Luftig. (212) 418-1181. rluftig@castleplacement.com