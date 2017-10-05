 
News By Tag
* Film
* Movie
* Premiere
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Movies
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Atlantic City
  New Jersey
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
111098765

Independent Film Spirit Revival To Premiere At The 2017 Atlantic City Cinefest

The Atlantic City Cinefest will hold a premiere screening of the independent film Spirit Revival on October 14, 2017 at 4:00 pm at Dante Hall Theater, 14 North Mississippi Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ.
 
 
Spirit Revival Promotional Image
Spirit Revival Promotional Image
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. - Oct. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- The Atlantic City Cinefest will hold a premiere screening of the independent film Spirit Revival at Dante Hall Theater in Atlantic City, NJ.

Spirit Revival is one of the world's few science fiction musicals. It's the story of an anthropologist from the future who is sent back to record the dreamlike folk music of an isolated community. The movie features musical performances from Grammy Award-winning vocalist Charmagne Tripp, renowned gospel singer Mary Taylor, Kennedy Center Theater Festival nominee Famecia Ward, hip-hop artist Tang Sauce and indie folk musician Spitzer Space Telescope. Spirit Revival is directed by Bret Eckhardt.

The wcj Atlantic City Cinefest will be celebrating its 10th year of programming in 2017. The festival runs for three days at a multitude of venues across Atlantic City, NJ. The screening of Spirit Revival will take place at the historic Dante Hall Theater and will be paired with the short film Streetwrite, directed by Blanche Baker.

Tickets start at $5.00 and are available at the Atlantic City Cinefest website: http://atlanticcitycinefest.org/.

Contact
Bret Eckhardt
***@gmail.com
End
Source:Spirit Revival Movie
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Tags:Film, Movie, Premiere
Industry:Movies
Location:Atlantic City - New Jersey - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 10, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share