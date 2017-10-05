Castle Placement Named Exclusive Placement Agent for $20 Million Equity Raise for Kapitall

Contact

-- Kapitall, an innovative stock trading competition platform, announced today that it has engaged Castle Placement as its exclusive placement agent to raise $20 million of equity. Proceeds will be used by Kapitall primarily to develop a mobile app, optimize monetization strategy, and expand core technology team.Kapitall's platform is "leading the way in the gamification of the financial world," according to Reuters. Modeled after video games, it provides a fun and entertaining way for Millennials to learn about investing through rewards-based educational simulated stock trading tournaments, with chances to win cash or trophy prizes.Kapitall targets a younger demographic interested in trading stocks, but intimidated by the complexity of stock trading. Millennials make up 35% of the U.S. workforce and are expected to receive roughly $30 trillion in wealth transfer from the boomer generation. Kapitall not only helps prepare Millenials to invest in the wcj stock market, but also provides live trading services for users to build and manage their own stock portfolios. Users can also share and discuss investment ideas and portfolios with other members of the platform.The management team, led by President Barry Mione, has decades of relevant experience and a strong understanding of gamification and online stock trading.Founded in 2009, Castle Placement raises equity and debt private capital for early-stage and middle market companies across a broad spectrum of industries. It uses its data-driven, robust technology platform to connect its issuers with global institutional investors. Castle Placement has over 27,000 private equity, venture capital and strategic investors, family offices, pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, hedge funds and lenders.Contact: Richard Luftig. (212) 418-1181. rluftig@castleplacement.com.