 
News By Tag
* Kohl S
* Kbeauty
* Korean Beauty
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Beauty
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Frisco
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
111098765

New K-Beauty products to launch in ALL Kohl's stores in October, just in time for holiday shopping

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Kohl S
Kbeauty
Korean Beauty

Industry:
Beauty

Location:
Frisco - Texas - US

Subject:
Partnerships

FRISCO, Texas - Oct. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- USA Cosmetics, Inc., the distributor who is behind launching cult favorite Korean beauty brands with unique products that cater to all generations of makeup and skincare lovers across America, has just announced its partnership with Kohl's today. The new partnership will now provide Korean beauty (otherwise known as K-beauty) fanatics easy access to authentic K-beauty products.

"We believe in the brands we've selected for Kohl's and know that the future of K-beauty is not just a fad, it's a fixture," said Miko Kuo, president of USA Cosmetics. "USA Cosmetics and Kohl's share a customer obsession and we've joined together to leverage each other's strengths and deliver fun, affordable and authentic Korean beauty products that consumers can buy directly at Kohl's." Adding "K-beauty enthusiasts used to have to trek to their city's local Korean town or browse obscure websites in order to get their hands on sheet masks or other K-beauty products."

"We are thrilled to offer a new retail channel for consumers to try out readily available K-beauty products, learn more about Korean skincare and makeup routines and then buy those items directly from Kohl's," adds Kuo. "Teaming up with Kohl's provides an incredible opportunity to pair world-class customer and K-beauty shopping experiences."

Consumers across the United States will be able to purchase 24 different sheet mask selections that are from 5 Korean brands.  Those products will be available in over 1,100 Kohl's stores located in wcj 49 states and online on October 25, 2017. For a list of store locations or to shop online, visit Kohls.com (http://cts.businesswire.com/ct/CT?id=smartlink&url=ht...).

About USA Cosmetics, Inc.

USA Cosmetics, Inc. is North America's largest K-beauty product distributor headquartered in Frisco, Texas. Utilizing our expertise from over 20 years in the K-beauty space, we deliver the best-selling, authentic K-beauty products from South Korea to the US market. With our commitment to 5 Star Service, (https://www.usacosmetics.com/services/) we facilitate a hassle free ordering system to ease communications between the manufacturer and end-user. With warehouses located in both Texas and California, USA Cosmetics, Inc. offers distribution of the largest selection of Korean cosmetics for the American market. For more information about USA Cosmetics, Inc. please visit our website at USACosmetics.com

SOURCE:

USA Cosmetics, Inc.

Nicole DeLeone, 1-877-488-7275 x 105

kbeautynews@usacosmetics.com

Media Contact
8774887275
***@usacosmetics.com
End
Source:
Email:***@usacosmetics.com Email Verified
Tags:Kohl S, Kbeauty, Korean Beauty
Industry:Beauty
Location:Frisco - Texas - United States
Subject:Partnerships
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 10, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share