New K-Beauty products to launch in ALL Kohl's stores in October, just in time for holiday shopping
"We believe in the brands we've selected for Kohl's and know that the future of K-beauty is not just a fad, it's a fixture," said Miko Kuo, president of USA Cosmetics. "USA Cosmetics and Kohl's share a customer obsession and we've joined together to leverage each other's strengths and deliver fun, affordable and authentic Korean beauty products that consumers can buy directly at Kohl's." Adding "K-beauty enthusiasts used to have to trek to their city's local Korean town or browse obscure websites in order to get their hands on sheet masks or other K-beauty products."
"We are thrilled to offer a new retail channel for consumers to try out readily available K-beauty products, learn more about Korean skincare and makeup routines and then buy those items directly from Kohl's," adds Kuo. "Teaming up with Kohl's provides an incredible opportunity to pair world-class customer and K-beauty shopping experiences."
Consumers across the United States will be able to purchase 24 different sheet mask selections that are from 5 Korean brands. Those products will be available in over 1,100 Kohl's stores located in wcj 49 states and online on October 25, 2017. For a list of store locations or to shop online, visit Kohls.com (http://cts.businesswire.com/
About USA Cosmetics, Inc.
USA Cosmetics, Inc. is North America's largest K-beauty product distributor headquartered in Frisco, Texas. Utilizing our expertise from over 20 years in the K-beauty space, we deliver the best-selling, authentic K-beauty products from South Korea to the US market. With our commitment to 5 Star Service, (https://www.usacosmetics.com/
