Yaypo Launches Kickstarter Campaign

Yaypo seeks to create large library of light activity wellness videos for desk-based workers worldwide

Contact

Yaypo.com

Josh Lewis, CEO

***@yaypo.com Yaypo.comJosh Lewis, CEO

End

-- Yaypo is excited to announce it has launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter. To view our project, see link below. Yaypo5 is a simple, straight-forward, and affordable reminder-based wellness service for individuals and businesses of all sizes. Short activity videos are emailed to subscribers twice per day reminding them to get up, take an active break, and watch a fresh light activity video that engages all the muscles in breathing, stretching, low impact exercise, and yoga movements without having to change existing daily routines. Kickstarter helps creators and entrepreneurs find the resources and support they need to make their ideas a reality. Kickstarter has more than 13 million "backers" who have pledged a total of over $3 billion. The Kickstarter community has successfully funded over 132,000 projects to date."We're excited to launch our kickstarter project and look forward to helping as many people, especially desk-based workers, ignite their physical and mental wellness daily. We feel Yaypo5 is like an ignition switch to wellness. We're also a great complement to other wellness initiatives because we don't alter a person's existing daily routine. That's very important – especially for those sitting at a desk for hours a day," says Josh Lewis, Chief Executive Officer of Yaypo, LLC.According to a USNEWS article, 86% of working Americans sit, on average, 13 hours everyday…most of them at their workspaces. Sitting for long periods of time is shown to dramatically increase the risk of serious, but largely preventable, health issues like heart disease and type 2 diabetes.This is a major reason why Yaypo is developing these videos – to get employees moving, regardless how or where they work.In addition to health risks, at specific times of the day, our insulin and energy levels fade. It's important to understand how to address these lulls so employees can be productive, positive, and alert throughout the entire wcj workday.According to a recent HR Digest article, only 9% of workers worldwide have access to some type of workplace wellness program – a statistic Yaypo is trying to improve.The winning combination of Yaypo5 and exposure on Kickstarter will help employees get moving around the world. The campaign launches today, October 10th, and will run through November 4th, 2017. Yaypo is seeking $9,500 in capital so it can film and create Yaypo5 wellness videos.Yaypo, which stands foroundourersonal-wellnesspportunities, is a fitness and wellness company focused on bringing affordable/simple wellness and fitness programs to all. Its Yaypo5 service is a twice daily low impact activity routine designed to help desk-based workers be more active without altering their daily routines. For more information, visit Yaypo.com.Kickstarter is a leading crowdfunding platform trusted by millions of both supporters and creators of ideas. Kickstarter has an enormous community. Over 10 million people on every continent, have backed a Kickstarter project. They provide crowdfunding opportunities for creators in the following areas: Art, Comics, Crafts, Dance, Design, Fashion, Film & Video, Food, Games, Journalism, Music, Photography, Publishing, Technology, and Theater. For more information, explore Kickstarter.com.