Digital Marketing Agency Announces Partnership With Global Anti-Cyberbullying Non-Profit
JSMM+VBM will provide in-kind strategic advice as well as marketing support and consultation to Cybersmile on digital activities ranging from online initiatives and campaigns, corporate partner acquisition, social media management and much more.
With the full support of JSMM+VBM, this important new partnership will expand Cybersmile's global digital footprint, and create exciting new opportunities in areas such as cause marketing, AdWord campaigns, video production and PR.
"We are thrilled to have JSMM+VBM join us in promoting an inclusive internet without fear, threats and abuse. Their expert help will enable us to amplify the Cybersmile message of support, hope and kindness to more people around the world, and in turn, help more vulnerable internet users," said Scott Freeman, CEO of The Cybersmile Foundation.
Launched in 2003 by award-winning entrepreneur Valerie Jennings, JSMM+VBM, based in Kansas works with wcj world-leading brands and has a team of in-house experts from across the digital marketing spectrum.
"We are honored to partner with The Cybersmile Foundation and provide our digital marketing talents and resources to help an organization that works so tirelessly to stop cyberbullying and promote a kinder internet. Our agency believes in a better tomorrow which begins with a safe internet for all human beings to interact without abuse, harassment, humiliation or fear. A better world starts with a better internet," said Valerie Jennings-Ancona, CEO of JSMM+VBM.
As part of Cybersmile's ongoing efforts to make the internet truly diverse and inclusive, JSMM+VBM have committed to supporting the vision that everybody should have access to a new connected world without bullying, fear, threats and abuse.
A safe digital community is a high priority for JSMM+VBM because 41 percent of American internet users say they have experienced digital abuse, and 62 percent of Americans believe cyberbullying is a major issue. Cyberbullying and online abuse can lead to social isolation, depression, eating disorders, self-harm and suicide. Through the services JSMM+VBM is providing to The Cybersmile Foundation, they hope to build awareness of the threats people face online.
About The Cybersmile Foundation
The Cybersmile Foundation is a multi award winning non-profit organization committed to tackling all forms of digital abuse and bullying online. They work to promote diversity and inclusion by building a safer, more positive digital community.
Through education and the promotion of positive digital citizenship, The Cybersmile Foundation reduces incidents of cyberbullying and provides professional help along with support services to children and adults.
