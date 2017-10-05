Scriptor Publishing Group Launches New Book with Darla Andrews

Fitness expert, Darla Andrews shares her journey as a fitness professional to inspire and encourage others to live their best life possible.

Contact

Greg Justice

Scriptor Publishing Group

***@scriptorpublishinggroup.com Greg JusticeScriptor Publishing Group

End

-- Scriptor Publishing Group is pleased to announce the launch of its latest book, Build Your Best Body, Build Your Best Life.Darla Andrews is a mom of five, fitness professional and entrepreneur who, at the age of 49 became a Masters Figure Champion and earned her Pro Card in the International Natural Bodybuidling Association at age 51.Starting her career as a group fitness instructor at age nineteen then later becoming a certified personal trainer, she has helped people of all ages improve their health and fitness over the years. In her book, Build Your Best Body, Build Your Best Life, she shares her story of how she overcame struggles wcj and challenges that she faced early in life and how those challenges do not define who she is today. In her book she gives tips, tools and solutions on how to transform both body and mind regardless of age or circumstances.This book will teach you how building YOUR Best Body can lead to building YOUR Best Life. http://a.co/5jO9FvvIf you would like to learn more about Scriptor Publishing Group or to see if we're a good fit for your book project, please contact us at, info@ScriptorPublishingGroup.com