Saint Mary's School Board of Visitors to convene October 13
Brooks Bell, founder and CEO of Brooks Bell, Inc., is keynote speaker
Saint Mary's Board of Visitors was created to establish an annual venue for the exchange of ideas regarding the future of education in this nation, specifically, the education of girls and young women. By convening an annual meeting of accomplished business professionals and civic leaders, Saint Mary's School gains fresh insights from those outside the school and stays abreast of national and global trends. The annual dialogue informs the school's ongoing work with students.
This year's keynote speaker is Brooks Bell, founder and CEO of Brooks Bell, Inc., and co-founder of HQ Raleigh and ThinkHouse Raleigh. Bell is a leader in the emerging industry of conversion optimization. She started her firm, Brooks Bell, Inc., in the early 2000s to "help bring a data-driven wcj mindset to digital marketing departments."
A recognized thought leader in analytics and entrepreneurship, Bell has been featured in publications including Inc. Magazine, Forbes, TheWashington Post, and Techonomy. Most recently, Bell spoke at the Democratic National Convention and has moderated events for former President Bill Clinton, venture capitalist Chris Sacca, and Chelsea Clinton. A native of Alaska, Bell earned her B.A. from Duke University. She serves on the board of WalkFree.org, the largest movement in the world dedicated to ending modern slavery. She has also served as president of the Entrepreneurs Organization and as a board member of the Digital Analytics Association and Raleigh Chamber of Commerce. In 2001, she was named one of the 40 Under 40 by Triangle Business Journal (TBJ) and a Top 50 Entrepreneur by Business Leader. She was also recognized as one of TBJ's Women in Business.
About Saint Mary's School
Saint Mary's School in Raleigh, N.C., is an independent, Episcopal, college-preparatory, boarding and day school dedicated to academic excellence and personal achievement for girls in grades 9-12. Founded in 1842, Saint Mary's School is celebrating its 176th year of excellence in education for young women. www.sms.edu
