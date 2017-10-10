 
TreatSimple Donates 10% of Sales To Support Animals Impacted By Recent Hurricanes

 
JANESVILLE, Wis. - Oct. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Last week TreatSimple, a limited ingredient dog treat brand, helped support animals affected by Hurricane Harvey by donating 10% of all sales from the month of September to The Humane Society of The United States.

"It was heartbreaking to see how many people and animals were suffering and homeless because of natural disasters like this," commented co-owner Lexie Berglund. "We wanted to do anything we could to help support the animals that have been impacted by the recent hurricanes," says co-owner Katie Fritz.

On August 28, 2017, TreatSimple announced that they would be donating 10% of all sales from September to help animals that had been affected by the wcj recent hurricanes. They also encouraged customers to donate on their own directly to The Humane Society.

On October 3rd, TreatSimple completed the donated and announced to their customers via social media. TreatSimple is still encouraging customers to done to help support animals that are still in need of help. Donations can be made online at www.humanesociety.org (https://secure.humanesociety.org/site/Donation2?df_id=233...).

###

About TreatSimple

TreatSimple was formulated to contain only nutrient enriched ingredients, allowing pet owners to know exactly what their dog is consuming. We only source our ingredients from the USA, using the highest quality human ingredients. Read more at https://www.treatsimple.com.

