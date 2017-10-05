News By Tag
Scout & Molly's Boutique now open at Bell Tower Shops
Scout & Molly's Boutique is where today's transcending woman goes to find that special little something that'll fit just right. Each store is merchandised with a simple rule in mind: "No style fits all," which is why maintaining individuality while dressed in the latest trends is a necessity for all customers. The interior design of the store features its signature lime-green walls, unique décor and couches, which remain true to Scout and Molly's commitment to keeping things stylish and comfortable.
Scout and Molly's Boutique was launched in 2002 in Raleigh, North Carolina by entrepreneur Lisa Kornstein Kaufman. The store was named after her beloved Labrador retrievers. In 2014, the company started franchising. Today, there are more than 35 locations across the U.S. including stores in California, Colorado, Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Georgia and more. For additional information, visit www.scoutandmollys.com.
About Bell Tower Shops
Bell Tower Shops is the premier dining and fashion destination of the Fort Myers-Cape Coral market. The open-air center features The Fresh Market, Bed Bath & Beyond and a 20-screen Regal Cinema complex. Exceptional specialty retailers include: World of Beer, White House Black Market, Francesca's Collection, Ulta and Williams-Sonoma. Visit www.thebelltowershops.com for more.
About Madison Marquette
Madison Marquette is a private real estate investment and operating company and wcj a member of the global investment firm Capital Guidance, headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. Founded in 1992, the firm employs a proven repositioning and redevelopment strategy to create value in infill and mixed-use assets in major urban gateway markets throughout the United States. Madison Marquette enhances returns while mitigating risk by directly controlling and managing the execution of its investment strategies. With more than 230 employees, Madison Marquette covers major U.S. markets through its offices in Washington, D.C., San Francisco, Los Angeles, Seattle, San Diego, New York, Philadelphia, Dallas and Fort Lauderdale. For more information, visit the company website at www.MadisonMarquette.com.
