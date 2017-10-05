 
IAnet names Greg Olsen, leader of Material Damage Services

 
 
GregOlsen
GregOlsen
 
PHOENIX - Oct. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- IAnet announced today that Greg Olsen has joined the team as Material Damage Manager.  Greg will lead the team of experienced I-CAR® Platinum trained Material Damage Auditors responsible for IAnet's leading AccuracyAudit™ service.

IAnet's unique AccuracyAudit™ service is carried out by 17 I-CAR® Platinum trained Material Damage Auditors.  Within two hours of receiving an appraisal from its national footprint of independent appraisers, the material damage auditor completes a review of the completed estimate.

IAnet President and CEO John Donley said, "Greg has exceptional expertise in the collision repair and property-casualty insurance.  The market is changing and having Greg on board will wcj help us in advancing excellence and creating new services for the industry."

Greg comes to IAnet with more than 20 years of experience in the collision repair and property-casualty industry.  He comments, "The industry is rapidly changing from all fronts and joining IAnet at this time is very exciting.  The entire team at IAnet is outstanding and the organization leads the way in delivering industry leading cycle times and accuracy."

About IAnet:

IAnet is an I-CAR® Gold Class™ business that manages a network of thousands of independent appraisers throughout the U.S. and Canada and delivers the accuracy and service insurance providers need to expand their reach and responsiveness to policyholders and more efficiently complete even the most complex vehicle, specialty equipment and property claims. With our AccuracyAudit™ program and industry-leading technology backed by a dedicated internal staff with wide-ranging expertise, IAnet ensures every single claim is complete and compliant, resulting in fewer delays and increased customer satisfaction. Our independent appraisers are deployed quickly, and customer service through live phones and award-winning live chat means the entire process is supported from start to finish.

http://ianetwork.net

Amanda Alden
Director of Operations
***@ianetwork.net
Source:IAnet
Email:***@ianetwork.net
