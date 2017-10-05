News By Tag
IAnet names Greg Olsen, leader of Material Damage Services
IAnet's unique AccuracyAudit™
IAnet President and CEO John Donley said, "Greg has exceptional expertise in the collision repair and property-casualty insurance. The market is changing and having Greg on board will wcj help us in advancing excellence and creating new services for the industry."
Greg comes to IAnet with more than 20 years of experience in the collision repair and property-casualty industry. He comments, "The industry is rapidly changing from all fronts and joining IAnet at this time is very exciting. The entire team at IAnet is outstanding and the organization leads the way in delivering industry leading cycle times and accuracy."
About IAnet:
IAnet is an I-CAR® Gold Class™ business that manages a network of thousands of independent appraisers throughout the U.S. and Canada and delivers the accuracy and service insurance providers need to expand their reach and responsiveness to policyholders and more efficiently complete even the most complex vehicle, specialty equipment and property claims. With our AccuracyAudit™
http://ianetwork.net
Contact
Amanda Alden
Director of Operations
***@ianetwork.net
