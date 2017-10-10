News By Tag
* Radio
* TV
* Broadcasting
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
The John Fredericks Show Launches in Washington, D.C. on AM 1260 The Answer
Fredericks, known by his listeners as America's Commander of Common Sense, provides uncompromising coverage of Virginia, the nation, and the world. His morning program is the only political news-talk show that focuses on the most important issues that impact the daily lives of everyday Americans.
Fredericks, who brands himself as the "Godzilla of the Truth in America," is also known as one of the most important, popular, and trusted voices in conservative radio. His reporting on top trends in the political conversation provides accurate analysis and predictions, with balanced commentary. U.S. Senators, U.S. House members, Governors and many of Virginia's General Assembly members herald the John Fredericks Show as "must listen morning radio."
His most accurate predication earned him a #1 honor in Slate Magazine's "A List of the Pundits…Who Predicted Trump's Victory."
The John Fredericks Show's mission is to provide listeners with highly relevant local, state and national news in a straight-up unfettered fashion, dialing listeners into the news as it formulates so they can experience it live and unplugged, giving listeners a straight daily dose of high-octane relevant and candid guest interviews, with no gibberish, no nonsense and no bells and whistles.
The John Fredericks Show broadcasts live weekdays from 6-10am on WHKT AM 1650 and 92.5 FM in Hampton Roads, WNTW AM 820 and 97.7 FM in Richmond, WBRG 1050 AM and 105.1 FM in Lynchburg, Danville & Franklin and streams live at http://www.johnfredericksradio.com/
Fredericks said, "We are proud and honored to be an integral part of the Salem Radio Network and their syndication family. The John Fredericks Show can now be heard in Washington D.C., Maryland and all across Virginia on our affiliates as we continue to truck the truth and bring uncompromising and fearless reporting to our growing cadre of morning drive listeners."
The presence of The John Fredericks Show in Washington D.C. is significant for conservative voices in Virginia, Maryland and D.C. The show provides to listeners an independent voice and a clean broker for the truth – not beholden to any faction, political agenda, strident ideology or issue-driven conglomerate.
Tom Moyer, General Manager of Salem Washington D.C. said, "The John Fredericks Show adds more local Virginia, as well as more national political coverage to AM 1260 The Answer. I'm thrilled to welcome John and his show to our airwaves."
Corey Lewandowski, Former Campaign Mgr. Trump for President and now Senior Advisor and Spokesperson, America First Action said, "John Fredericks wcj has proved to be an invaluable voice for the Trump agenda in America. His fingers are on the pulse of the President's base and he was the first major media person in America to both predict Donald J. Trump's victory and endorse his candidacy. It's great to have his keen insight and powerful platform in Washington, D.C. for Salem Radio."
Curtis Ellis, Senior Policy Advisor for America First Policies said, "John Fredericks is a needed breath of fresh air on Washington DC radio, a refreshing antidote to dull as dishwater, bland-leading-
Read this full press release at: http://johnfredericksreport.com/
Media Contact
John Fredericks, Show Host
The John Fredericks Show
757-692-1710
john@jfradioshow.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Oct 10, 2017