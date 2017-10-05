Faro10 Launches Application Measuring Mental Health Treatment

Today is Launch Day for mental health analytics company, Faro10

-- After a successful pilot with NC-based Carolina Partners, today marks the formal launch date for Faro10.Faro10 includes a fully featured SaaS application for clinicians to review treatment performance measures, as well as a mobile application for patients to record their mental health symptoms in-between appointments. Faro10 is creating a new field of Mental Health Analytics with this offering. "We're thrilled to be offering this product to mental health clinicians" said Joshua Roberto, President at Faro10. "Mental Health Clinicians have a tough job. In many cases they are making life or death treatment decisions with very little information. Faro10 provides tools to increase visibility into the patient, enabling more data-driven decisions".Faro10 also provides coordination of care between all Clinicians treating a patient. It provides analytical data on patients between appointments with no additional work for clinicians except to use the data provided. Sharon Wilkening, Care Coordination Program Manager at Carolina Partners Center for Integrative Care, shared that, "Faro10's ability to support our Integrative Care approach is very beneficial. Clinicians within a patient's care team can easily communicate, coordinate and measure treatment progress".Another key function is the ability for observers in a patient's life to contribute wcj to patient improvement. Observers around the patient (such as family and friends) can often provide the greatest insight into patient health between appointments. Faro10 provides tools to capture this insight and incorporate it into the patient health measurements.Finally, another unique capability is how Faro10 can incorporate social media insights into the patient analysis. By allowing Faro10 to connect with their social platforms, patients and clinicians can gain insight into habits and patterns they didn't know existed. This new insight can be extremely valuable when identifying periods of mania that patients may be unaware of, and Clinicians don't see unless occurring during sessions. Alerts are sent to clinicians when the social media insights detect an unusual pattern of behavior.Longer term we expect Faro10 to begin offering predictive analytics based on crowdsourcing user progress. By combining treatment and effectiveness information from many thousands of users, we can create predictive models that can help anticipate the most effective treatments based on many personal characteristics and symptomatology. This predictive and prescriptive approach can reduce time to diagnose, improve understanding of medication options, predict response to medication/treatment, and greatly improve the quality of care.Call Karen Mishra, CMO, at 517-802-8702 for more information.