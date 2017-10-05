News By Tag
Citytech is hosting Kentico Day Dubai 2017 Seminar
Citytech Software, a Kentico Gold Development Partner Company, announced to host an upcoming one-day seminar in Dubai on this 15th October, 2017, where entry is absolutely free.
Titled as "Kentico Day Dubai," which Citytech Software is also sponsoring, will discuss exclusive insider updates of all things about Kentico version-11 and will also show exciting new features of this Kentico EMS Platform.
Citytech Software is known for being a well-equipped Kentico development partner company with having the largest team of Kentico certified developers, offering full range of services on Kentico Platform. One may look into the list of their Kentico projects so far delivered to a host of clients globally. ASWAAQ, MBRSG, MedicAlert, OSN are just a few of them when there are a lot more to add to the list.
"We're satisfied for the high-quality website Citytech has delivered to us. They have developed with the most up-to-date features and our site is running to its best level," commented one executive of ASWAAQ.
Citytech Software is hosting this "Kentico Day Dubai 2017" one-day seminar in order that its valuable guests must come to know of the user benefits of Kentico CMS from the top minds of this all-in-one ecommerce, CMS, and online marketing wcj platform.
"You're also cordially invited to this one-day meetup and take leverage of the free consultations with Kentico experts that might open up new opportunities for your next business project," said a marketing executive of Citytech Software, a Dubai and India based Software Development and IT Consulting Company. He also added saying "you can mail to ritwik@citytechcorp.com for more information about this seminar."
About Citytech Software DMCC:
Citytech is a Kentico Gold Partner from India, having a team of 25 Kentico certified developers, offering full scope of customization services on Kentico Platform. This Microsoft Gold Partner, Citytech Software, is well-equipped for providing all Kentico programming and customization requirements, with complete set of up-to-date features for building websites, intranets, online communities and ecommerce solutions on the Microsoft ASP.NET Platform. For more information about their reputation and expertise, please log on www.citytechcorp.com
About Kentico
Kentico is an all-in-one CMS, E-commerce, and Online Marketing platform that drives business results for companies of all sizes, both on-premise or in the cloud. It gives customers and partners powerful, comprehensive tools and customer-centric solutions to create stunning websites and manage customer experiences easily in a dynamic business environment. The Kentico Web Content Management Solution's rich selection of out-of-the-box web parts, easy customizations, and open API, quickly gets websites up and running. When combined with the full set of integrated solutions, including Online Marketing, E-commerce, and Intranet and Collaboration, Kentico fully optimizes the digital customer experience across multiple channels.
About Kentico Software:
Founded in 2004, Kentico is a Microsoft Gold Certified Partner headquartered in the Czech Republic with offices in the US, UK, Netherlands, and Australia. Kentico has 1,000 digital agency partners and powers more than 25,000 websites across 100 countries.
Contact
Citytech Software
***@citytechcorp.com
