News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
The Knowledge Group Has Scheduled a Live Webcast on Misclassification of Independent Contractors
The Knowledge Group Has Scheduled a Live Webcast on Challenges, Pitfalls, and Minimizing the Risks in, Misclassification of Independent Contractors: Recent Developments Impacting Global Employment LIVE Webcast
Event Synopsis:
Many employers who utilize subcontractors and independent contractors are facing increased scrutiny. Companies engaging independent contractors should evaluate independent contractor relationships and consider ways to mitigate the risks in misclassification.
The misclassification of workers classified as independent contractors continues to receive attention by federal and state agencies. Widespread use of independent contractors has led to reduction in tax collections, reduced contributions to unemployment insurance, disability and workers' compensation funds. Independent contractors do not receive overtime compensation, do not receive unemployment benefits and workers' compensation resulting in more federal and state Department of Labor audits. Federal and state agencies are sharing information to assist in identifying potential abuses and ensure proper worker classification.
Despite the increased scrutiny, utilizing independent contractors is permissible under existing laws and can generate significant business costs and tax savings when the relationship is established properly. Independent contractors are not eligible to participate in employee benefit plans and are paid as self-employed individuals without tax withholdings and contributions. However, the costs of misclassification can be high in terms of taxes, back wages and various penalties.
Attending this course will give you a broad overview of the Internal Revenue Code, FLSA and state statutes that apply to employee v. independent contractor determinations. The course will provide you tools to evaluate independent contractor relationships and steps wcj you can take to help avoid the risks of misclassification.
Speakers/Faculty Panel
Ogletree Deakins
Roger James
Partner
Polsinelli
Anne Cherry Barnett
Principal
Kaplin Stewart Meloff Reiter & Stein, P.C.
Barry A. Furman
Principal
For an updated list of the faculty panel, please visit:
https://www.theknowledgegroup.org/
About The Knowledge Group/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series
The Knowledge Group brings together the world's leading authorities and industry participants through informative two-hour webcasts that study the impact of changing regulations and help businesses succeed through proper regulatory compliance.
Visit http://theknowledgegroup.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse