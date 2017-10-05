News By Tag
Baby Bullet brings you Elana Afrika's Baby Brunch
Elana Afrika-Bredenkamp is your host with guest speakers including renowned sexologist Dr Eve, the authors of new Weaning Sense Meg Faure and Kath Megaw, a food preparation demonstration by celebrity chef Zola Nene, a conversation on holistic living with Dr Leila Sadien and many more.
Elana is a working mom of two and a TV presenter with kykNET. "This event is very near my heart. It's about getting moms together and letting our hair down. There are many opportunities out there for moms to talk about nappies and breastfeeding - this is not one of those mornings! Rather, this event is about how to look after yourself and managing your life. I remember what is was like when my babies just arrived. Some days are amazing and some days are hard. We are talking uniting, sharing and holding hands. Baby Brunch is about that balance" says Elana.
Those wcj attending the event can look forward to a variety of speakers, a delicious brunch, a fun networking opportunity as well as goodie bags. Tickets now on sale from www.webtickets.co.za at R270 each.
Elana Afrika's Baby Brunch is presented by Baby Bullet by NutriBullet in association with Kids Emporium, The Gro Company and Miglio Designer Jewellery. House of Thembiso is the charity beneficiary. "We're extremely grateful to our support sponsors for believing in our moms, my dream and our future. They have been around since the inception of this project and I'm delighted to take them on this journey," says Elana.
Elana Afrika's Baby Brunch takes place 21 October 2017. Registration starts 9am and the event starts at 9:30am.
It takes place at the Nasdak roof venue, Media24 centre, Heerengracht Street, Cape Town.
Social and online:
www.babybrunch.co.za
Instagram & Facebook: @ElanaAfrika and @BabyBulletSouthAfrica
Twitter: @ElanaAfrika and @NutriBulletSA
#BabyBrunch #BabyBullet
