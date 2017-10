Baby Bullet brings you Elana Afrika's Baby Brunch

Elana Afrikas Baby Brunch_Facebook Banner_SPEAKERS

End

-- This month is the launch of an exciting new event:- a coming-together of moms & expectant moms, and perfect for those looking for a morning of inspiration, sharing of knowledge, conversations about parenting as well as fun and pampering!is your host with guest speakers including renowned sexologist, the authors of newand, a food preparation demonstration by celebrity chefa conversation on holistic living withand many more.Elana is a working mom of two and a TV presenter with kykNET. "This event is very near my heart. It's about getting moms together and letting our hair down. There are many opportunities out there for moms to talk about nappies and breastfeeding - this is not one of those mornings! Rather, this event is about how to look after yourself and managing your life. I remember what is was like when my babies just arrived. Some days are amazing and some days are hard. We are talking uniting, sharing and holding hands.is about that balance" says Elana.Those wcj attending the event can look forward to a variety of speakers, a delicious brunch, a fun networking opportunity as well as goodie bags. Tickets now on sale from www.webtickets.co.za at R270 each.is presented byin association withandis the charity beneficiary. "We're extremely grateful to our support sponsors for believing in our moms, my dream and our future. They have been around since the inception of this project and I'm delighted to take them on this journey," says Elana.takes place 21 October 2017. Registration starts 9am and the event starts at 9:30am.It takes place at the Nasdak roof venue, Media24 centre, Heerengracht Street, Cape Town.Instagram & Facebook: @ElanaAfrika and @BabyBulletSouthAfricaTwitter: @ElanaAfrika and @NutriBulletSA#BabyBrunch #BabyBullet