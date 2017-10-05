LiveStreaming Expedition: Underwater with Great White Sharks in Mexico

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif.
- Oct. 10, 2017
- PRLog
-- (Orange County, California)
A team of Laguna Beach and Irvine based broadcasters from The Ocean Lab
head off this week to Isla Guadalupe, Mexico with research scientists Dr. Taylor Chapple of Stanford and Dr. Mauricio Hoyos Padilla of Pelagios Kakunja to broadcast live science from shark cages. Isla Guadalupe is a remote island, 150 miles off the Baja, Mexico coast and is world famous as a gathering site for great white sharks. On October 16th
, Hoyos and Chapple will be transmitting 3 live broadcasts from shark cages – 30 feet underwater – up to a satellite and into classrooms all over the world. Students will be able to interact – in real time – with these scientists as they conduct research and discuss the behaviors of these top predators. The goal of this expedition is to connect students with top scientists doing cutting edge research, and to inspire the current and future generations to become leaders in ocean stewardship. "This is an outstanding opportunity for kids with limited access to the ocean to get up wcj close and personal with the biggest predatory sharks alive," says Dan Stetson, Co-Founder of the project. The program is free and open to anyone interested in participating.
There will be three broadcasts on October 16th, 2017
8:10 – 8:30 PST English
9:10 – 9:30 PST English
10:10 – 10:30 PST (En Espanol)
Additional information is available at:
Ocean Lab Video: https://vimeo.com/234218564
Sign up at: www.TheOceanLab.com/WhiteSharkThe Ocean Lab
is a team of Ocean Educators, Scientists, Filmmakers, Teachers, Divers and Others dedicated to bringing learning expeditions and research into classrooms around the globe. The goal is to inspire all nationalities and all generations to be responsible stewards of our ocean planet.