Contact

Mark Pannebecker

***@gmail.com Mark Pannebecker

End

-- The St. Louis Indie Book Fair, 2017 will be held at the Kranzberg Arts Center on November 3rd, Friday, 5-9 (during the First Fridays Grand Center) and November 4th, Saturday, 12-5. The Kranzberg Arts Center is located at 501 N. Grand Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63103. The event is indoors and wheelchair accessible.The St. Louis Indie Book Fair (SiB) was established in 2015 to foster authors of fiction and nonfiction, and to bring writers and readers together.The event is free and child-friendly. This year SiB will have over 100 titles from over 60 authors from which to choose, with 15 authors present to discuss, sell, and sign their books. Also present will be the St. Louis Publishers Association empowering authors wcj to publish, promote, and sell more books, and Jennifer Geist, publisher at Brick Mantle Books, Pen & Publish, Inc., and Open Books Press & Transformation Media Books. The podcast host John Toenjes of This Is Not For You Podcast will be broadcasting live from the stage.Visit https://www.stlouisindiebookfair.org/ for more information.