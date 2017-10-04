News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
St. Louis Indie Book Fair, 2017
The St. Louis Indie Book Fair (SiB) was established in 2015 to foster authors of fiction and nonfiction, and to bring writers and readers together.
The event is free and child-friendly. This year SiB will have over 100 titles from over 60 authors from which to choose, with 15 authors present to discuss, sell, and sign their books. Also present will be the St. Louis Publishers Association empowering authors wcj to publish, promote, and sell more books, and Jennifer Geist, publisher at Brick Mantle Books, Pen & Publish, Inc., and Open Books Press & Transformation Media Books. The podcast host John Toenjes of This Is Not For You Podcast will be broadcasting live from the stage.
Visit https://www.stlouisindiebookfair.org/
Contact
Mark Pannebecker
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse