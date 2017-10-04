On the occasion of its 1st anniversary, D70 at the Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai has announced a series of exciting activities and events to mark the significant milestone.

-- On the occasion of its 1anniversary, D70 at the Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai has announced a series of exciting activities and events to mark the significant milestone.Since its launch a year ago, the D70 has become a favourite among guests owing to its cool and stylish atmosphere and exceptional food and beverage offerings complemented by superb music. On the menu are an impressive array of drinks including some awesome cocktails and flaming shooters paired with delicious bites.Mr. Simon Moore, General Manager of Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai, said, "It makes us very proud to be able to celebrate our success. D70 is a venue with a difference, ideal for customers to wind-down after work, meet up for a social evening or just cruise the cocktail menu. It would not have been possible without the dedication and passion of our team."The festivities wcj at the outlet will begin on 10October 2017 with an exclusive event for journalists, bloggers, and corporate guests. The evening will take off at 7pm with a live performance by a DJ. There will also be a free flow of drinks and tantalizing canapes along with a live presentation by the bar's mixologists. Before the celebrations end at 9pm, guests will have the opportunity to don fabulous party accessories and pose for a photo to take away as a memory of a great night.To celebrate its anniversary with its guests, D70 has also put together an array of exclusive deals and offers! The delightful promotion promises aand is applicable for all guests. The offer will run at the outlet on 11, 12and 13October 2017. In addition, spend minimum AED 100 after discount to enter the raffle draw and win '. Last but not the least guests will have the opportunity strike playful poses at the special photo frame created to help you remember the moment forever.Open from 1800 hours onwards, and with both indoor seating and an outdoor terrace, the D70 is a perfect cool and stylish atmosphere that offers signature cocktail menu, great music and flair bartenders!Hina BakhtVice PresidentMPJ (Marketing Pro-Junction)Mob: 050 697 5146h.bakht@mpj-pr.com