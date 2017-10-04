News By Tag
Two major collections of American Brilliant Cut Glass will co-headline Woody Auction's Nov. 18 sale
Two major collections of American Brilliant Cut Glass – from Tom Grabb of Indiana and Bill Chandler of Tennessee, whose collections include many rare patterns such as Pueblo, Waldorf, Bellevue, Crystal City, Atom and Rex - will be sold Nov. 18th.
Highlight lots will include an extremely rare amberina Russian pattern bowl, with clear cut buttons, in possibly the rarest color in all of American Brilliant Cut Glass; and a museum-quality cranberry cut to clear Dorflinger ewer, 17 inches tall, commissioned for the wedding in 1899 of William K. Vanderbilt and Virginia Graham Fair, with an extensive pattern embossed sterling silver base, body and handle.
"True collectors of American Brilliant Cut Glass will remember November 18th as Grabb-Chandler auction," said Jason Woody of Woody Auction, based in Douglass, Kansas. "Tom Grabb is a collector who continued what his parents had started, and his ability to locate rare pieces in the relatively small radius of his hometown was uncanny. The Bill Chandler collection of 60 lots takes the auction from impressive to extraordinary. Every single item will be sold to the highest bidder, without reserve."
The auction will begin promptly at 9:30 am Central time. The Hilton Kansas City Airport is located at 8801 Northwest 112th Street in Kansas City, Mo. For those unable to attend in person, online bidding will be available via www.liveauctioneers.com/
Nearly 375 lots will come up for bid over the course of auction day, November 18th. Cranberry cut to clear wine glasses will include one signed "W. Fritsche" in the Thomas Webb & Sons Rock Crystal pattern, made especially for Daniel J. Sully, with a pattern cut stem; and another in the Parisian pattern by Dorflinger, with a pattern cut stem and scalloped base and manufactured in the highest of quality.
Round trays will feature an example in the Calve pattern by Eggington, with a brilliant blank and exceptional cutting; another in the Waldorf pattern (also known as Quatrefoil Rosette) by Clark, with a superb pattern and of top quality; and yet another in the Bellevue pattern by Taylor Brothers, one of the flattest trays available, also wcj of top quality. All these trays have diameters of 14 inches or a little more.
Another round tray – this one signed Hawkes in the Pueblo (or Concentric Circles) pattern, 11 inches in diameter, is one of the finest American Brilliant Cut Glass round trays in its pattern available. Also, a rare water carafe, 9 inches tall, in the Marcelle pattern by Libbey, of the finest quality, will be offered.
Tri-corner bowls will include one in the Columbia pattern by Libbey, another in the Marcella pattern by Libbey, each one just shy of 10 inches in diameter and of exceptional rarity and quality. Also sold will be a large mantel clock signed Sinclaire in the Harvest pattern, with incredible detailed engraving of rose blossoms with horns-of-plenty and clock works marked "Tiffany of New York" on the dial.
A two-decanter set in the Mercedes pattern by Clark with facet-cut goose neck, both having a hobstar base and pattern cut stoppers, one having a pattern cut handle, will come under the gavel. Also sold will be an ice cream tray, signed Sinclaire in the Stars and Stripes pattern, boasting a superior quality blank.
Rounding out a few more of the day's top lots, the auction will also feature a fantastic pedestal punch bowl in the Stars and Stripes pattern by Sinclaire, with a hobstar foot and measuring 9 inches by 15 ¼ inches; and an exceptional pedestal rose bowl in the Croesus pattern by J. Hoare, with heavy blank – a must-see piece. "We truly hope everyone will attend this auction in person, to see with their own eyes the quality and selection of these outstanding pieces of American Brilliant Cut Glass," Mr. Woody said.
Internet bidders are encouraged to register a day or two ahead of the auction. Absentee bids should be submitted with a written statement indicating the amount of the bid. All bids must be received no later than Thursday, Nov. 16th. Bids may be fax'd to 316-746-2145, or e-mailed to info@woodyauction.com.
As for lodging, the recommended hotel is the venue itself, the Hilton Kansas City Airport. To reserve a room there, call (816) 891-8900. Additional area lodgings are also available. Moving forward, Woody Auction will conduct regular auction events in its Douglass gallery, located at 120 Third Street. Other auctions will be held at the St. Charles Convention Center in Missouri, and in Iowa and Kansas City.
Woody Auction is always accepting quality consignments for future sales. To consign an item, an estate or a collection you may call them at (316) 747-2694; or you can e-mail them at info@woodyauction.com. To learn more about Woody Auction and the November 18 auction, please visit www.woodyauction.com.
Contact
Jason Woody
***@woodyauction.com
End
