News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Beatles and Stones show settles an old score
Beatles vs. Stones – A Musical Showdownwill pit Rolling Stones tribute band Satisfaction against rival Brit boys Abbey Road in an all-out musical showdown for rock dominance on November 8 at the Washington Center.The Student Orchestras of Greater Olympia (SOGO) String Quartet will accompany the bands on seven songs.
From Mick Jagger's (Sir Chris Legrand) infamous gyrations to Keith Richards' (Trey Garitty) sweet Tele licks, Brian Jones Vox Teardrop, and the band's original wardrobe, Satisfaction brings all the authenticity of an old Stones show smack into 2017.
"Some of the 'Keith-isms' that fans love are the blacked-out-
"We've done everything to present the music just like the original album versions, because that's what fans have been singing along to for the last 50 years and that's the way they want to hear it."
Show producers Tom Maher and Andy Nagle auditioned over 200 Beatles hopefuls at a casting call in 2008, many of whom played in their own Beatles tribute bands.
For their part, the members of touring Beatles tribute band Abbey Road bring the mop top haircuts, harmonies, and boyish charm of everybody's favorite Liverpudlians to the stage. They also play modern reissues of the exact same instruments and amps used by the Fab Four.
Axel Clarke ("Ringo Starr"), a high school and college teacher by day, prepares for his time behind the drumkit by studying old video footage, listening to band interviews, and mimicking Starr's very specific performance style.
"Ringo's style and physical approach to the drumset were unique," said Clarke.
"He sat very high with his drums low, used big sweeping arm movements, punched at his cymbals more than striking them, bounced his torso in time and kicked his head to the side on big accents — and smiled like a goon at all times. That's Ringo 101 for you!"
Clarke and his bandmates also spend time mining the original Beatles recordings for specific nuances, and unintentional flubs that ended up on the final cut.
"There are subtle mistakes all over the Beatles' recordings. In 'All My Lovin,' Ringo forgets the form of the song and goes into the chorus beat by mistake," said Clarke.
"He plays that beat for one bar, realizes his error, and switches back to the verse beat. Most people might not notice things like that, but it adds a level of authenticity and would wcj feel weird if it wasn't there."
Kicking off the show in signature A Hard Day's Night-era black suits, the band runs through several costume changes, including mustaches and wigs (a la Sgt. Pepper's) and full-on Abbey Road attire, before the night is up.
Onstage, the bands alternate mini sets and trade improvised barbs and banter between songs to act out the famous rivalry.
Since 2011, the Beatles vs. Stones cast members have traded improvised barbs and banter to sold out audiences all across the United States, Canada and Mexico.
Whether you're a mod or a rocker, a John or a Mick supporter – Beatles vs. Stones is your ticket back in time to "Yesterday"!
The Abbey Road band performed to enthusiastic crowds at the Washington Center in 2015 and 2016 with their show, "In My Life - A Musical Theatre Tribute to the Beatles."
Olympia area high school senior Caddie Derby and juniors Seth Harper, Miriam Silverman and Cooper Knutsonwill join the bands for the songs "Eleanor Rigby," "Yesterday,"
All quartet members perform with SOGO's most advanced group, the Conservatory Symphony. They have also performed with prestigious youth orchestras, including the All-State Orchestra, Olympia High School Chamber Orchestra and the North Thurston High School Chamber Orchestra. Members consistently receive superior ratings at Washington Music Educators Association (WMEA) solo and ensemble festivals and have participated at the Seattle Young Artists Music Festival, the Kairos Chamber Music Lyceum and the Evergreen Music Festival.
Calendar: The two greatest rock 'n' roll bands of all time face off as the Washington Center hosts tributes to the Beatles and the Rolling Stones. Renowned tribute bands Abbey Road and Satisfaction - The International Rolling Stones Show engage in a musical showdown of the hits.
"Beatles vs. Stones – A Musical Showdown" performs at the Washington Center for the Performing Arts on Wednesday, November 8 at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $35/$45/$65 and may be purchased online at www.washingtoncenter.org by phone at (360) 753-8586or at the Theatre Box Office Tuesday through Saturday noon - 5:00 p.m and two hours before performances. The Washington Center is located at 512 Washington St. SE in Olympia, WA 98501. The show is appropriate for all ages.
The Abbey Road band performed to enthusiastic crowds at the Washington Center in 2015 and 2016 with their show, "In My Life - A Musical Theatre Tribute to the Beatles."
Contact
andy nagle
***@lajollabooking.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse