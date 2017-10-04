News By Tag
Steve Doing A Bradbury In Logan: Supporting Local Businesses At Expo
Steve said small business is the backbone of Australia, we need more small businesses to flourish. "Competing against the world via the internet is not an easy task," he said. "Doing it by yourself is almost impossible.
"You need the right support network to help you succeed".
"If a speed skater from Logan can win Winter Olympic Gold than winning in small business in Logan is totally possible."
Steve is one of the keynote speakers at the expo. He'll be sharing the lessons he has learnt through his own custom speed skate and cycling shoe company.
The Logan Small Business Expo 2017, sponsored by Bartercard, has already over 120 Logan and other South East Queensland small businesses locked in for November 3 at Beenleigh Exhibition Hall, Beenleigh Showgrounds.
The brains behind the expo, Paula Brand is on a mission to bring small businesses together. The Logan Expo will be her fifth and she is responsible for connecting over 500 small businesses to each other and the community. "So many of us work from a home-based office or on the road," she said.
"We don't have shop fronts and big budgets. Expos are the perfect way for the local community to connect with some incredible small business people."
Steve said it is important to have expos like the Logan one because small business people can often feel isolated. "These expos wcj expand your network and open your business up to new opportunities to increase sales and knowledge," he said.
"I grew up in Logan. I went to Springwood High School. I'm proud to call myself a Logan bogan; it is such a great place for families and businesses."
The expo will be opened by the Hon Leeanne Enoch, Minister for Small Business Leeanne Enoch and Mayor Luke Smith.
There will be five workshops featuring Steve Bradbury and Justin Herald plus the infamous Brain Fart Couch with the creative crew from Rebel FM to get your creative ideas juicing!
It is free to attend. To register – https://www.stickytickets.com.au/
Parking is available at the showgrounds and is a gold coin donation to (insert charity).
The biggest small business expo coming to Logan
Date: Friday 3rd November 2017
Time: 10am To 4pm
Venue: Beenleigh Exhibition Hall, Beenleigh Showgrounds
