International Security Experts to Gather for 28th Annual Information Security Forum World Congress
More Than 1,000 Industry Experts to Convene at Leading Global Conference For Cyber Security Professionals
To meet the need of organizations of all sizes, the Information Security Forum (ISF) is hosting it's Annual World Congress in Cannes, France, October 28-31, 2017. More than 1,000 cyber security experts are expected to attend to discuss the key security challenges and opportunities that organizations of all sizes are facing. Key topics of discussion will include: the European Union General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), cyber security in the boardroom, data privacy in the cloud, the human element of cyber security, securing industrial controls systems, securing the Internet of Things (IoT) and the continuing defense of mobile devices in the workplace.
"ISF World Congress offers attendees the chance to discuss and find solutions to today's most pressing cyber security challenges,"
The ISF World Congress will have an all-encompassing, collaborative breakout program which will be led by Master of Ceremonies, and BBC Diplomatic and Royal Correspondent, Nicholas Witchell.
Keynote sessions will be presented by the following:
· Carl Bildt, Former Swedish Prime Minister
· Ken Munro, Security Entrepreneur
· Baroness Susan Greenfield, Professor of Neuroscience, Oxford University
· Gry Hasselbalch, Advisor on Data Ethics & Social Implications of Technologies
· James Freedman, Entertainer and Stealth Crime/Social Engineer
· Aric Dromi, Digital Philosopher
"Businesses around the world understand the benefits wcj the ISF brings and our annual World Congress has become the setting where the industry's most prominent organizations and executives gather for a series of keynote presentations, workshops and networking sessions that allow attendees to share knowledge, best practices and thought leadership in a confidential, peer-group environment,"
For the eighth consecutive year, the event is opening its doors to a select number of non-Member organizations. This world class platform offers the opportunity to interact and build peer-to-peer relationships with senior global decision makers and share in the ISF experience. For more information, please visit the ISF website (http://www.securityforum.org/
About the Information Security Forum
Founded in 1989, the Information Security Forum (ISF) is an independent, not-for-profit association of leading organizations from around the world. The organization is dedicated to investigating, clarifying and resolving key issues in cyber, information security and risk management and developing best practice methodologies, processes and solutions that meet the business needs of its Members.
ISF Members benefit from harnessing and sharing in-depth knowledge and practical experience drawn from within their organizations and developed through an extensive research and work program. The ISF provides a confidential forum and framework, which ensures that Members adopt leading-edge information security strategies and solutions.By working together, ISF Members avoid the major expenditure required to reach the same goals on their own. Consultancy services are available and provide ISF Members and Non-Members with the opportunity to purchase short-term, professional support activities to supplement the implementation of ISF products.
For more information on ISF membership, please visit https://www.securityforum.org/
Contact
John Kreuzer
***@luminapr.com
