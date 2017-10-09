artnaturals Gives Back To Those In Need

As a big believer in being environmentally friendly and cruelty-free, artnaturals has taken the next step in being proactive in the community by partnering with TheWaterProject.Org to help end the water crisis.

-- artnaturals and The Water Project have joined together to make a difference in the ever-growing environmental issue of water scarcity. Research shows that the water crisis affects 1.1 billion people around the world and will continue to affect more people if we don't start to make a difference now.The Water Project is an organization dedicated to ending the water crisis and provides an outlet for people to get involved and/or donate. The organization installs water wells with pumps, rainwater catchment systems and hand-washing stations in countries such as Kenya, Uganda and Sierra Leone. They also provide self-help groups to implement protected springs and household sanitation solutions. The Water Project currently has 1,000 effective water projects in the works to improve the quality of lives affected by clean water insecurity.To begin our partnership in giving back, artnaturals will begin utilizing its resources to distribute educational information about the issue.. By highlighting and educating on the water crisis issue, artnaturals hopes to increase awareness in their customer and follower base. For the near future, artnaturals is working on organizing events and a system which dedicate a percentage of proceeds from each sale towards The Water Project in an wcj effort to directly impact the people that are in need suffering from water scarcity.As an environmentally friendly beauty line, artnaturals is excited to be a part of this opportunity to give back to those in need and are hopeful that the partnership will be a successful journey for both parties. artnaturals looks forward to helping fund future projects and continuing to help better the communities and environments around the world.If you would like to join artnaturals in helping to end the global water crisis, please visit: