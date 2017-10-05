News By Tag
Online Reputation Expert Speaks at Inbound 2017
John P. David Educated Marketers about Perils of Online Damage
David regularly speaks to professionals about the different types of online nightmares, how to respond to online attacks and the importance of engagement with online review sites. He also offers information on how individuals should behave online and crisis management.
"Today's reality is that we are all vulnerable to online reputation attacks," said David. "The audience at Inbound 17 was high energy and understood that the consequences are very high for marketers."
In his presentation, David discusses how digital is not necessarily forever. In some cases, negative online content can be removed through negotiation or suppressed so that it fall from page one of search results. To the fascination of audiences, he also talks about the "covert ops" of online reputation management where negative content wcj is completely removed from search results using state-of-the-
Inbound 2017 drew more than 20,000 marketers to Boston for a week of conferences, sponsor exhibits, networking and high profile speakers including former First Lady Michelle Obama, actor John Cena, tennis legend Billie Jean King and celebrity chef Mario Batali. David's presentation was titled "Online Reputation Means Business – Strategies to Avoid Digital Damage and Defend Your Business."
His book, "How to Protect (Or Destroy) Your Reputation Online" was published by Career Press last year. For more information about David PR Group, call 305-255-0035 or visit http://www.DavidPR.com.
