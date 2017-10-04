News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
The Mental Health Association of Southeast Florida Expands its Services
Mental Health Association of Southeast Florida adds new programs to serve the community.
Now, more than ever, people are recognizing the role mental health plays in an individual's overall health and the importance of maintaining and regaining good mental health.
The Mental Health Association of Southeast Florida is celebrating 60 Years of Wellness, the public is invited to join MHASEFL on Wednesday, October 18, 2017 from 6-8pm at Chima wcj Steakhouse in Fort Lauderdale, to commemorate its efforts, recognize those involved in its growth and encourage others to join us in working for mental health and victory over mental illness. Please visit our website for more information. https://www.mhasefl.org
Contact
Paul Jaquith, paul@mhasefl.org
Chris Yoculan, chris@mhasefl.org
***@mhasefl.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse