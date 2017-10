The Mental Health Association of Southeast Florida Expands its Services

Mental Health Association of Southeast Florida adds new programs to serve the community.

Paul Jaquith, paul@mhasefl.org

Chris Yoculan, chris@mhasefl.org

-- The Mental Health Association of Southeast Florida has just expanded its original mission of advocacy to include new programs; The Power of Peers, which provides support to people discharged from the structured environment of the State Hospital as they re-adjust to living in society and the "Cares" Program that offers education and support to family members raising their grandchildren, nieces, nephews or siblings.Now, more than ever, people are recognizing the role mental health plays in an individual's overall health and the importance of maintaining and regaining good mental health.The Mental Health Association of Southeast Florida is celebrating 60 Years of Wellness, the public is invited to join MHASEFL on Wednesday, October 18, 2017 from 6-8pm at Chima wcj Steakhouse in Fort Lauderdale, to commemorate its efforts, recognize those involved in its growth and encourage others to join us in working for mental health and victory over mental illness. Please visit our website for more information. https://www.mhasefl.org