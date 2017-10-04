News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Rotary Club of Fort Myers bringing fun and excitement to the Backyard Family Bash on Oct. 22
Local musical favorites Strange Arrangement, The Juice, MFYF and more set to take the stage
Donations will be accepted at the gate, and parking is free. Great local bands such as Strange Arrangement, The Juice, MFYF and more will take the stage throughout the day as families enjoy dishes from a variety of area eateries.
Beer from some of Fort Myers' best craft breweries will be served for the adults, along with wine. Everyone will get to enjoy pie eating contests, face painting, corn hole, snag golf and more.
Racing fans will get a wcj thrill as they get behind the wheel of racing legend Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s Nationwide Insurance stock car simulator. Find out what it's like to drive at nearly 200 mph in the same machine Earnhardt, Jr. uses to train for his races. Then, get an up-close look and photos with the No. 88 Nationwide Insurance show car.
HONC Industries is the title sponsor for this year's event. Other sponsors include: TriCircle Pavers, Lee Memorial Health Systems, Keith Insurance, Florida Weekly, CONRIC PR & Marketing, Cement Industries, WildCat Renovations, Suncoast Beverages, Progressive Builders,Seminole Casino, Vantage Construction Services, Stultz Inc. and Stouten-Cramer/
For more information on The Rotary Club of Fort Myers or how you can support service projects in the local community, go to www.rotaryfortmyers.org, call (239) 332-8158, or visit the club on Facebook.
Contact
Rotary Club of Fort Myers
***@rotary-fortmyers.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse