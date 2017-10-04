 
Industry News





It's time for the Annual Halloween Treasure Hunt at the British Museum

With Halloween fast approaching, it's time for Treasure Hunts In London's annual Trick or Treat Treasure Hunt at the British Museum.
 
 
CAMDEN, England - Oct. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- This Halloween Treasure Hunts In London will be running their annual Trick or Treat Treasure Hunts around the British Museum. Starting with the tricky treasure hunt, the adventure continues with a calming cream tea treat.

Treasure Hunts In London first ran their bewitching Treasure Hunts in 2013.

"I wanted to run an event for adults that got them exploring one of London's top museums and seeing its collection in a fun new way" said Catherine Skeggs, owner of Treasure Hunts In London

The adventure starts when the treasure hunters meet Wanda The Witch. They collect their clue packs which wcj include  the  specially written Halloween story. Reading it is trickier than it first appears, as some of the words are missing. To fill in the blanks treasure hunters  must solve the clues which relate to objects within the British Museum's extensive collection.

Then it's time to explore the galleries and hunt down the objects.

"The British museum is vast, but we supply a list of rooms to search," said Catherine "And Wanda is always on hand to offer hints and advice."

Found the right cauldron? Unravel the crypt-ic clues and answer the question to check. Tricky? A little, but all the solutions can be found by searching the cabinets and reading the descriptions.

After exploring the museum and solving the tricks, it's time for treats. The adventure continues in an elegant nearby venue with a delicious cream tea treat and prize giving.

Tickets for this years adventure are available from http://treasure-hunts-in-london.co.uk/thil-tickets.html and http://www.scavengerhunts.london/thil-tickets.html

Catherine Skeggs
Treasure Hunts In London
***@invitation2events.co.uk
