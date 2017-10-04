News By Tag
It's time for the Annual Halloween Treasure Hunt at the British Museum
With Halloween fast approaching, it's time for Treasure Hunts In London's annual Trick or Treat Treasure Hunt at the British Museum.
Treasure Hunts In London first ran their bewitching Treasure Hunts in 2013.
"I wanted to run an event for adults that got them exploring one of London's top museums and seeing its collection in a fun new way" said Catherine Skeggs, owner of Treasure Hunts In London
The adventure starts when the treasure hunters meet Wanda The Witch. They collect their clue packs which wcj include the specially written Halloween story. Reading it is trickier than it first appears, as some of the words are missing. To fill in the blanks treasure hunters must solve the clues which relate to objects within the British Museum's extensive collection.
Then it's time to explore the galleries and hunt down the objects.
"The British museum is vast, but we supply a list of rooms to search," said Catherine "And Wanda is always on hand to offer hints and advice."
Found the right cauldron? Unravel the crypt-ic clues and answer the question to check. Tricky? A little, but all the solutions can be found by searching the cabinets and reading the descriptions.
After exploring the museum and solving the tricks, it's time for treats. The adventure continues in an elegant nearby venue with a delicious cream tea treat and prize giving.
Tickets for this years adventure are available from http://treasure-
Contact
Catherine Skeggs
Treasure Hunts In London
***@invitation2events.co.uk
