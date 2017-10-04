 
Industry News





Operation Food Search Raises More Than $53,000 at Golf Tournament

24th annual fundraiser to benefit St. Louis non-profit agency's programs and services
 
ST. LOUIS - Oct. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Operation Food Search (OFS), a non-profit hunger relief organization, recently raised more than $53,000 at its 24th annual golf tournament.  Proceeds will go toward ending childhood hunger and family food insecurity in the St. Louis bi-state region.

The day-long event included lunch and dinner, as well as live and silent auctions.  Sponsors included Ascension, Enterprise Bank & Trust, Mercy, Miller Lite, Russo's Catering, St. Louis Community College, and Seeger Toyota Scion,

Founded in 1981, Operation Food Search (OFS) is a hunger relief organization that provides food and nutrition education.  With a strategic focus aimed at ending childhood hunger, OFS empowers families with a range of programs and services proven to reduce food insecurity and increase access to healthy and affordable food.  The agency helps feed more than 200,000 individuals on a monthly wcj basis – one-third of which are children – through a network of 330 community partners in 31 Missouri and Illinois counties.

Operation Food Search is located at 1644 Lotsie Blvd.  For more information, call (314) 726-5355 or visit http://www.OperationFoodSearch.org.

Source:Operation Food Search
Email:***@operationfoodsearch.org
Tags:Hunger Relief, Food Insecurity, Childhood Hunger
Industry:Non-profit
Location:St. Louis - Missouri - United States
