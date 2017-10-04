News By Tag
Operation Food Search Raises More Than $53,000 at Golf Tournament
24th annual fundraiser to benefit St. Louis non-profit agency's programs and services
The day-long event included lunch and dinner, as well as live and silent auctions. Sponsors included Ascension, Enterprise Bank & Trust, Mercy, Miller Lite, Russo's Catering, St. Louis Community College, and Seeger Toyota Scion,
Founded in 1981, Operation Food Search (OFS) is a hunger relief organization that provides food and nutrition education. With a strategic focus aimed at ending childhood hunger, OFS empowers families with a range of programs and services proven to reduce food insecurity and increase access to healthy and affordable food. The agency helps feed more than 200,000 individuals on a monthly wcj basis – one-third of which are children – through a network of 330 community partners in 31 Missouri and Illinois counties.
Operation Food Search is located at 1644 Lotsie Blvd. For more information, call (314) 726-5355 or visit http://www.OperationFoodSearch.org.
Sunny Schaefer
***@operationfoodsearch.org
