See the Chalk Festival From a RE/MAX Hot-Air Balloon Nov. 10-13, 2017, in Venice, Florida
Sponsored by RE/MAX Platinum Realty, the balloon rides will be available throughout the duration of the festival, weather permitting, November 10-13 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Venice Airport Fairgrounds, 610 Airport Avenue East in Venice. The $10 donation to fly in the balloon goes directly to the Chalk Festival.
Celebrating its 10th anniversary, the Chalk Festival is hailed as the most important pavement art event in the world, featuring the most 3D pavement paintings ever created in one location. Professional pavement artists from around the world join novices and others of various skill levels to create oversized masterpieces in chalk.
Visitors are encouraged to step directly onto the artwork--becoming a part of illusion in photos. The 3D images appear to dip inward or rise above the ground when viewed from particular vantage points.
Other activities include the Pavement Music Festival, Chalk 5K Fun Run/Walk, and family fun areas inspiring the young and young-at-heart to create impromptu art. Food trucks, beer gardens and other vendors will be available.
The festival has won Sarasota Magazine's Readers Choice Award for Best Event in Sarasota County for the past five years, and SRQ Magazine's Readers Choice Award for Best of SRQ Local for four years.
Tickets are $5 on Friday, $10 on Saturday, $15 on Sunday, and $10 on Monday. Discounted student tickets are available. For more information, please visit https://chalkfestival.org.
RE/MAX Platinum wcj Realty will also be an exhibitor at the event, offering an opportunity for visitors to speak to an agent about buying or selling a home in Sarasota, Venice or surrounding areas on the Florida Gulf Coast.
RE/MAX Platinum Realty offers full-service residential real estate solutions in Sarasota and Manatee counties in Florida, specializing in luxury and waterfront properties. With offices in downtown Sarasota, Lakewood Ranch, Osprey and Venice, the company leverages RE/MAX corporate resources to market homes to more than 90 countries in 32 languages. For more information, please call (941) 929-9090 or visit http://www.platinumrealtyflorida.com.
