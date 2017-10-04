News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Adelphi Symphony Orchestra Concert on October 27 at 7:30 p.m
The Department of Music performs Silvestrov, Strauss and Mahler
The most important and fascinating post-modernist composer in the world today, Valentin Silvestrov (Ukraine, born 1937), is presented with one of his greatest works: Postludium, featuring as solo pianist our recently graduated student of composition, conducting and piano, Oswaldo Machado. Much-loved faculty member, the distinguished soprano, Kelley Nassief, sings Richard Strauss's matchless and unforgettable Four Last Songs; and Ms. Nassief joins the orchestra in the magical Finale, mixing the whimsical and mystical of Gustav Mahler's profound Fifth Symphony.
The wcj Adelphi PAC is one of Long Island's premier cultural arts venues for entertainment of all kinds. Tickets are currently on sale for $25 with discounts available to seniors, students and alumni. Information is available at the Lucia and Steven N. Fischer Box Office at 516.877.4000 or boxoffice@adelphi.edu. Regular box office hours are Tuesday through Friday from 1:00-6:00 p.m. The box office is also open two hours before most scheduled performances.
About Adelphi: A modern metropolitan university with a personalized approach to higher learning.
Adelphi University is a highly awarded, nationally ranked, powerfully connected doctoral research university offering exceptional liberal arts and sciences programs and professional training with particular strength in its Core Four—Arts and Humanities, STEM and Social Sciences, Business and Education Professions, and Health and Wellness. Adelphi is dedicated to transforming students' lives through small classes, hands-on learning and innovative ways to support student success.
Founded in Brooklyn in 1896, Adelphi is Long Island's oldest private coeducational university. Today Adelphi serves over 7,900 students at its beautiful main campus in Garden City, New York—just 23 miles from New York City's cultural and internship opportunities—
More than 100,000 Adelphi graduates have gained the skills to thrive professionally as active, caring citizens, making their mark on the University, their communities and the world beyond.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse