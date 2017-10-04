 
News By Tag
* Adelphi University
* Symphony Orchestra
* Music
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Music
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Garden City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
10987654


Adelphi Symphony Orchestra Concert on October 27 at 7:30 p.m

The Department of Music performs Silvestrov, Strauss and Mahler
 
 
Adelphi Symphony Orchestra
Adelphi Symphony Orchestra
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Adelphi University
* Symphony Orchestra
* Music

Industry:
* Music

Location:
* Garden City - New York - US

GARDEN CITY, N.Y. - Oct. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- The talented students and faculty of the Adelphi University Department of Music present a remarkable concert under the direction of multiple Grammy nominee Christopher Lyndon-Gee. The concert will take place on Friday, October 27 at 7:30 p.m. on the Westermann Stage, Concert Hall, Adelphi University Performing Arts Center (PAC), 1 South Ave, Garden City, New York.

The most important and fascinating post-modernist composer in the world today, Valentin Silvestrov (Ukraine, born 1937), is presented with one of his greatest works: Postludium, featuring as solo pianist our recently graduated student of composition, conducting and piano, Oswaldo Machado. Much-loved faculty member, the distinguished soprano, Kelley Nassief, sings Richard Strauss's matchless and unforgettable Four Last Songs; and Ms. Nassief joins the orchestra in the magical Finale, mixing the whimsical and mystical of Gustav Mahler's profound Fifth Symphony.

The wcj Adelphi PAC is one of Long Island's premier cultural arts venues for entertainment of all kinds. Tickets are currently on sale for $25 with discounts available to seniors, students and alumni. Information is available at the Lucia and Steven N. Fischer Box Office at 516.877.4000 or boxoffice@adelphi.edu. Regular box office hours are Tuesday through Friday from 1:00-6:00 p.m. The box office is also open two hours before most scheduled performances.

About Adelphi: A modern metropolitan university with a personalized approach to higher learning.

Adelphi University is a highly awarded, nationally ranked, powerfully connected doctoral research university offering exceptional liberal arts and sciences programs and professional training with particular strength in its Core Four—Arts and Humanities, STEM and Social Sciences, Business and Education Professions, and Health and Wellness. Adelphi is dedicated to transforming students' lives through small classes, hands-on learning and innovative ways to support student success.

Founded in Brooklyn in 1896, Adelphi is Long Island's oldest private coeducational university. Today Adelphi serves over 7,900 students at its beautiful main campus in Garden City, New York—just 23 miles from New York City's cultural and internship opportunities—and at dynamic learning hubs in Manhattan, the Hudson Valley and Suffolk County, and online.

More than 100,000 Adelphi graduates have gained the skills to thrive professionally as active, caring citizens, making their mark on the University, their communities and the world beyond.
End
Source:
Email:***@adelphi.edu Email Verified
Phone:5168774040
Tags:Adelphi University, Symphony Orchestra, Music
Industry:Music
Location:Garden City - New York - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Adelphi University News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 09, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share