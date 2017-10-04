News By Tag
New Global Streamlined Partner Community Launches by Ipswitch
A One-Stop for All Online Resources for Enhanced Customer Satisfaction, New Ipswitch Partner Community is Now Live
"The new Partner Community is highly beneficial to all our partners as they now have a single point of entry into Ipswitch, both network management and file transfer products, combined into a single site," said Alessandro Porro, Senior Vice President International Sales at Ipswitch. "With almost half of Ipswitch business managed through our partners, we have listened to their needs and have focused on solutions that enable them to get their jobs done more effectively with a seamless experience. Overall, the goal of the new Partner Community is to make doing business with Ipswitch much easier for our valued partners."
The new site enables Ipswitch to present and display personalized and relevant information, content and features as well as geographic appropriate information wcj for each individual partner based on preferences and needs. The ability to measure success and ensure the customer experience was instrumented was vital to the project. Site navigation and terminology of the new Ipswitch Community remains simple.
All of the functionality from the existing partner portal communities is in the new Partner Community, including lead inbox, deal registration, opportunity management, quoting, training, Ipswitch collateral and documentation, customer service and support for the partner directly or on behalf of the partners' customers and product/license visibility for partners and partners' customers.
All users are transitioned to the new partner community automatically – no action is required. To access the new Ipswitch Partner Community, visit: https://www.ipswitch.com/
About Ipswitch
With over 1 million users from 42,000 companies managing more than 150,000 networks in 116 countries, Ipswitch designs and develops industry-leading software that enables the easy delivery of 24/7 performance and security across cloud, virtual and on-premise environments. IT teams worldwide rely on 25 years of innovation to optimize and secure business transactions, applications and infrastructure with Ipswitch MOVEit® secure file transfer, Ipswitch WhatsUp® Gold network monitoring and Ipswitch WS_FTP®. Available directly or through strategic alliances with leading IT vendors and the company's fast-growing global partner ecosystem, Ipswitch's wide portfolio improves application and network performance, monitors diverse IT environments and ensures secure exchange of data that meets PCI, HIPAA, GDPR and other industry and government data security and regulatory requirements.
The company has offices throughout the U.S., EMEA, Asia and Latin America. For more information, visit https://www.ipswitch.com/
Contact
Sophie Pellissier
Ipswitch
+1 781-676-5700
spellissier@
