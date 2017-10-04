News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
RE/MAX Platinum Realty Opens Office in West Villages Community in Venice, Florida
New Office in Master-Planned Community Allows Buyers to Meet Onsite with RE/MAX Platinum Realty Agents and Tour Community
West Villages of North Port, Venice and Englewood is a new 10,000-acre, master-planned community in south Sarasota County. The new 1,200-square-
"We're thrilled to bring international exposure to this great community through the leveraging of the RE/MAX brand and RE/MAX Platinum Realty resources," said Broker-Owner Bryan Guentner. "We continue to position our company as the premier international luxury real estate brand in Sarasota, Venice and beyond."
RE/MAX Platinum Realty offers full-service high-tech residential real estate solutions in Sarasota and Manatee counties in Florida, specializing in luxury and waterfront properties. With offices in downtown Sarasota, Lakewood Ranch, Osprey and Venice, the company leverages RE/MAX corporate resources to market homes to more than 90 countries in 32 languages. Telephone: (941) 929-9090. Website: www.platinumrealtyflorida.com.
Contact
Thomas & Brannan Communications
***@thomasbrannan.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse