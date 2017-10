RE/MAX Platinum Realty Opens Office in West Villages Community in Venice, Florida

New Office in Master-Planned Community Allows Buyers to Meet Onsite with RE/MAX Platinum Realty Agents and Tour Community

RE/MAX Platinum Realty Opens West Villages Office

-- RE/MAX Platinum Realty has opened an office in the West Villages community at 19503 S. West Villages Parkway, Venice, Florida 34293.West Villages of North Port, Venice and Englewood is a new 10,000-acre, master-planned community in south Sarasota County. The new 1,200-square-foot office enables prospective homebuyers to meet onsite with RE/MAX Platinum Realty agents, tour the community, and learn about the new-home opportunities offered by top wcj national, international and Florida homebuilders."We're thrilled to bring international exposure to this great community through the leveraging of the RE/MAX brand and RE/MAX Platinum Realty resources," said Broker-Owner Bryan Guentner. "We continue to position our company as the premier international luxury real estate brand in Sarasota, Venice and beyond."RE/MAX Platinum Realty offers full-service high-tech residential real estate solutions in Sarasota and Manatee counties in Florida, specializing in luxury and waterfront properties. With offices in downtown Sarasota, Lakewood Ranch, Osprey and Venice, the company leverages RE/MAX corporate resources to market homes to more than 90 countries in 32 languages. Telephone: (941) 929-9090. Website: www.platinumrealtyflorida.com