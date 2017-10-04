How2Media announces that Glass & Mirror Craft will be part of "World's Greatest!..."

Contact

-- How2Media, the producers of the television show "World's Greatest!...", announced today that they have recently selected Glass & Mirror Craft to be a part of the popular television series.Glass & Mirror Craft may be a Detroit based company, but they are not confined to just Detroit; They specialize in custom engineered glass & metal systems and decorative glass, and have completed projects in Honolulu, New York, Washington DC, Chicago, Dallas, Minneapolis, Baltimore, Las Vegas and more. A real American entrepreneurial success story. "We think their story will be meaningful as well as educational to our viewers" said Gordon Freeman, Executive Producer of the show.As part of the show, How2Media sent a film crew to spend time at the company's facilities wcj in the Detroit suburb city of Wixom, to find out what the story behind the story is with this great and still growing company, and to show the "World's Greatest!..."viewers why Glass & Mirror Craft was selected as the best in their category, and therefore featured on the show."World's Greatest!..."is a thirty minute show dedicated to highlighting the world's greatest companies, products, places, and people. Each show is a fast paced tour around the world featuring behind the scenes footage, informative interviews, and exciting visuals.How2Media is a 21Century television production company. Their award winning programming can be seen on national cable channels and local network affiliates across the country. For more information on How2Media and their show lineup, please visit How2Media.tv