Care3 to Sponsor National PACE Association Annual Conference

-- Care3™(www.care3.co), the world's first team collaboration platform for healthcare delivered in the home and community, is sponsoring the 2017 National PACE Association Annual Conference. Care3 makes it easier for interdisciplinary care teams to collaborate with patients and families around a single care plan, helping to optimize care and avoid negative outcomes like emergency visits and hospitalizations.Care3 CEO David Williams will address the conference about technology innovation for PACE and introduce keynote speaker, BJ Miller, MD, assistant clinical professor of medicine at the University of California, San Francisco. "PACE providers know exactly what care is delivered while participants are in the center, but there is very little insight once they leave," said Williams. "Care3 solves that problem and we are excited to support the NPA Annual Conference to help PACE organizations extend their care plans outside of the center."Recently recognized by Healthcare wcj Tech Outlook as one of 10 Most Promising Healthcare Communications Apps for 2017, Care3 combines mobile and social technologies to drive greater collaboration in care delivery across settings to keep seniors and others living comfortably in their homes. Care3 is currently working with multiple PACE programs to improve care collaboration.The 2017 NPA Annual Conference will be held Oct. 15-18 at the Westin Boston Waterfront Hotel in Boston, MA. Visit Care3 at booth #28 to learn more about Care3 for PACE and for a chance to win this year's exhibitor BINGO.