Mathews Automotive Group - Best Of Clarksville, Winners

Gary Mathews Motors & Mathews Nissan - Voted Best Place To Buy A Car - Thanks To All Our Loyal Customers & 'Clarksville Now' for This Great Honor....
 
 
Best of Clarksville 2017
Best of Clarksville 2017
 
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. - Oct. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Mathews Automotive Group Is Winning...........

Best of Clarksville is an annual fundraiser featuring the best of local Clarksville businesses as voted on by the community!  Proceeds benefit various local charities each year.  2017 local charities are Clarksville Rotary Foundation, Imagination Library of Montgomery County, Cats R Us, Kiwanis Foundation & Bikers Who Care.

In the month of July, the community nominatesd local businesses in various categories on ClarksvilleNow.com. The top 5 nominees in each category were announced in August and the Best of Clarksville event was held, October 5, at Governor's Square Mall. This special business 'soiree' has already become a Clarksville 'FAVORITE' with almost 3000 in attendance. Mathews Automotive Group was honored to be a part and 'came out' Winners, as The Best Place To Buy A Car - This includes, Gary Mathews Motors & Mathews Nissan.

MATHEWS AUTOMOTIVE GROUP - BEST IN CLARKSVILLE WINNER

Gary Mathews & The Entire Automotive Team would like to THANK the people of Clarksville for voting for us 2 Years In A Row..... We Appreciate our Customers so much and want you to know that, You Are Always Welcome At Gary Mathews.

About Gary Mathews Motors:
Gary Mathews Motors offers many automotive products and services to our Clarksville area customers. From quality new Chrysler, Jeep, FIAT, Dodge and Ram vehicles to used cars, we know anyone looking for a vehicle in Clarksville will likely find what wcj they want at our dealership. We carry a comprehensive line of Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge and Ram vehicles, including the 300, Town & Country, Challenger, Charger, Caliber, Wrangler and Patriot, making us a good choice as your Clarksville Chrysler, Jeep, FIAT and Dodge car dealer.

Gary Mathews Motors - http://www.GaryMathewsMotors.com
1100 Ashland City Rd, Clarksville, TN 37040 ·(931) 552-7100
Open until 8 PM
Columbus Day

About Mathews Nissan:
We have a strong and committed sales staff with many years of experience satisfying our customers' needs. Located in Clarksville, Tennessee, the staff at Mathews Nissan will help you find the Nissan vehicle you want. At Mathews Nissan we offer a searchable online inventory of new Nissan cars in Clarksville, along with well maintained used cars by today's top manufacturers. Come on in and take a test drive we are located just a short drive from the Nashville, Hopkinsville and Fort Campbell, KY areas. Our sales staff will help you find that new Nissan or quality used car that you have been searching for.

Mathews Nissan - http://www.MathewsNissan.com
185 Highway 76
Directions Clarksville, TN 37043

• Sales: (877) 466-7459
• Service: (877) 639-6354
• Parts: (866) 798-1604
Source:A3Marketing - Steve G
Email:***@a3marketing.com
