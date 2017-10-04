Mathews Automotive Group - Best Of Clarksville, Winners

Gary Mathews Motors & Mathews Nissan - Voted Best Place To Buy A Car - Thanks To All Our Loyal Customers & 'Clarksville Now' for This Great Honor....

Best of Clarksville 2017

Best of Clarksville is an annual fundraiser featuring the best of local Clarksville businesses as voted on by the community! Proceeds benefit various local charities each year. 2017 local charities are Clarksville Rotary Foundation, Imagination Library of Montgomery County, Cats R Us, Kiwanis Foundation & Bikers Who Care. In the month of July, the community nominated local businesses in various categories on ClarksvilleNow.com. The top 5 nominees in each category were announced in August and the Best of Clarksville event was held, October 5, at Governor's Square Mall. This special business 'soiree' has already become a Clarksville 'FAVORITE' with almost 3000 in attendance. Mathews Automotive Group was honored to be a part and 'came out' Winners, including Gary Mathews Motors & Mathews Nissan. Gary Mathews & The Entire Automotive Team would like to THANK the people of Clarksville for voting for us 2 Years In A Row.