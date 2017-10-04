News By Tag
Miami Flower Market Announces DIY Class Schedule
Halloween Do-It-Yourself Series with 18 New October Events for Miami's Families
"We love seeing the community come together to create something beautiful and unique, our classes inspire people to craft and bond."
Miami Flower Market is a flower wholesaler with a showroom and craft space in Doral. Patrons and crafters alike are greeted by a walk-in flower cooler to keep flowers fresher for longer. The market is a place in which people of our community can let their creativity run free while connecting with others who share in their passion – hence the hashtag #BeTheFlorist.
Contact
Natalie Knepper
***@southflorals.com
End
