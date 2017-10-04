Miami Flower Market Announces DIY Class Schedule

Halloween Do-It-Yourself Series with 18 New October Events for Miami's Families

Miami Flower Market Logo

Contact

Natalie Knepper

***@southflorals.com Natalie Knepper

End

-- Miami Flower Market has announced their schedule of classes for October, targeting crafters and families in Miami. There are a total of 18 fall-themed DIY flower classes taking place this month in the market, with the goal of engaging and educating Miami's crafter crowd. Halloween themed topics include: Pumpkin Spice Martini Arrangement, Fall Everlasting Wreath, DIY Halloween Boutonniere and Corsage, Trick or Treat Modern Centerpiece, and much more. View the full listing of events here: https://miamiflowermarket.com/pages/class-calendar The month will end with their first-annual Halloween party on October 28, when the whole family will be invited to decorate wcj pumpkins and create a lovely boo-quet."We love seeing the community come together to create something beautiful and unique, our classes inspire people to craft and bond."Miami Flower Market is a flower wholesaler with a showroom and craft space in Doral. Patrons and crafters alike are greeted by a walk-in flower cooler to keep flowers fresher for longer. The market is a place in which people of our community can let their creativity run free while connecting with others who share in their passion – hence the hashtag #BeTheFlorist.