Tickets, sponsorships available for Junior Achievement of Southwest Florida 2017 Business Hall
Laureates Edward V. Staros and Mark Wilson to be inducted into Business Hall of Fame on Oct. 26
The prestigious award recognizes outstanding entrepreneurs who serve as role models for youth through their professional accomplishments and commitment to the community. Staros and Wilson will join a distinguished group of individuals who have been inducted into the Business Hall of Fame since it was founded in 1988. For more information about the event, including table and individual ticket sales, visit www.JASWFL.org.
Business sponsorships are available and include entrance to the event with premium diamond sponsorships at $10,000, platinum level sponsorships for $8,000 and gold level sponsorships for $5,500. These levels include eight seats, with an additional two seats reserved for students, as well as many other benefits. Additional sponsorships available are silver sponsor level for $2,000, which includes eight seats with two additional seats for students, and bronze sponsor level for $1,000, which includes four seats at a reserved table. Individual seats are also available for $250 each.
Sponsors also are needed to support student admission, which is $125 per ticket. wcj Junior Achievement students attending the event will have an opportunity to practice their etiquette skills while interacting with local professionals. Additionally, full-page and half-page advertisements are available in the event program book for $1,000 and $500 respectively. To reserve tables, individual tickets or to become a sponsor, call the Junior Achievement office at 239-225-2590 or visit www.JASWFL.org. Proceeds benefit local Junior Achievement programs.
About Junior Achievement:
Junior Achievement is the world's largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. Junior Achievement programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers, and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. Today, JA reaches 4.8 million students per year in more than 100 markets across the United States, with an additional 5.6 million students served by operations over 100 other countries worldwide. Locally, Junior Achievement of Southwest Florida partnered with more than 280 classroom business volunteers during the 2016-2017 school year to provide more than 10,600 students with Junior Achievement programs in more than 440 classes throughout Collier, Lee and Charlotte counties. For more information on Junior Achievement of Southwest Florida visit http://www.JASWFL.org, call 239-225-2590 or email info@jaswfl.org.
Contact
Holly Boldrin, APR, CPRC, Priority Marketing
***@prioritymarketing.com
