DJ Van Keuren of the Hayman Family Office to Participate in Upcoming Family Office Real Estate Panel

DJ Van Keuren - Hayman Family Office

-- DJ Van Keuren of the Hayman Family Office, will be participating on a number of panels at the 3Annual Real Estate and Private Wealth Management Forum (East) which will be held at the Miami W Hotel from October 16-17"With the interest of people wanting to work with family offices in real estate, a venue like this one can provide insight into how some family offices are viewing allocation to that specific asset class." said DJ. "Also I am very excited to be participating with some distinguished panel members." Mr. Van Keuren wcj finished by saying "Similar to endowment investing years ago, Family Offices are now really starting to consider Real Estate as one of the asset classes they should be allocating to and a conference like this can be beneficial for both family offices and service providers."Among the panels that DJ will be participating in will beWith the average family office now allocating about 15% of their portfolio to real estate direct investments (up from 13% last year), IMN's Real Estate Family Office Forum is well-timed for the industry to discuss the opportunities in this asset class.The Hayman Family Office is the parent company to Hayman Properties ( www.haymanproperties.com ) a fully integrated real estate investment management firm based out of Los Angeles, California. Hayman Properties will shortly be launching the first Boutique Office Brand in the US.