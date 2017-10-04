News By Tag
DJ Van Keuren of the Hayman Family Office to Participate in Upcoming Family Office Real Estate Panel
"With the interest of people wanting to work with family offices in real estate, a venue like this one can provide insight into how some family offices are viewing allocation to that specific asset class." said DJ. "Also I am very excited to be participating with some distinguished panel members." Mr. Van Keuren wcj finished by saying "Similar to endowment investing years ago, Family Offices are now really starting to consider Real Estate as one of the asset classes they should be allocating to and a conference like this can be beneficial for both family offices and service providers."
Among the panels that DJ will be participating in will be The Family Office Workshop: Real Estate for Family Offices, Investing in Niche Asset Classes and Creating Productive Relationships between Family Offices and Investment Managers.
With the average family office now allocating about 15% of their portfolio to real estate direct investments (up from 13% last year), IMN's Real Estate Family Office Forum is well-timed for the industry to discuss the opportunities in this asset class.
The Hayman Family Office is the parent company to Hayman Properties (www.haymanproperties.com) a fully integrated real estate investment management firm based out of Los Angeles, California. Hayman Properties will shortly be launching the first Boutique Office Brand in the US.
