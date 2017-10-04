 
News By Tag
* Family Office
* Real Estate Investing
* Family Office Education
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Property
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Miami
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
10987654

DJ Van Keuren of the Hayman Family Office to Participate in Upcoming Family Office Real Estate Panel

 
 
DJ Van Keuren - Hayman Family Office
DJ Van Keuren - Hayman Family Office
MIAMI - Oct. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- DJ Van Keuren of the Hayman Family Office, will be participating on a number of panels at the 3rd Annual Real Estate and Private Wealth Management Forum (East) which will be held at the Miami W Hotel from October 16-17th.

"With the interest of people wanting to work with family offices in real estate, a venue like this one can provide insight into how some family offices are viewing allocation to that specific asset class."  said DJ.  "Also I am very excited to be participating with some distinguished panel members."  Mr. Van Keuren wcj finished by saying "Similar to endowment investing years ago, Family Offices are now really starting to consider Real Estate as one of the asset classes they should be allocating to and a conference like this can be beneficial for both family offices and service providers."

Among the panels that DJ will be participating in will be The Family Office Workshop: Real Estate for Family Offices, Investing in Niche Asset Classes and Creating Productive Relationships between Family Offices and Investment Managers.

With the average family office now allocating about 15% of their portfolio to real estate direct investments (up from 13% last year), IMN's Real Estate Family Office Forum is well-timed for the industry to discuss the opportunities in this asset class.

The Hayman Family Office is the parent company to Hayman Properties (www.haymanproperties.com) a fully integrated real estate investment management firm based out of Los Angeles, California.  Hayman Properties will shortly be launching the first Boutique Office Brand in the US.
End
Source:Hayman Family Office
Email:***@haymanproperties.com Email Verified
Phone:310-826-4905
Tags:Family Office, Real Estate Investing, Family Office Education
Industry:Property
Location:Miami - Florida - United States
Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
US Family Office Real Estate PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 09, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share