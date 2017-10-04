 
News By Tag
* House Bill 857
* City Of Durham
* Public Design Build
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Construction
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Durham
  North Carolina
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
10987654

Bobbitt Breaks Ground on Sustainable Durham Fire Station

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* House Bill 857
* City Of Durham
* Public Design Build

Industry:
* Construction

Location:
* Durham - North Carolina - US

Subject:
* Projects

DURHAM, N.C. - Oct. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- As its first public design-build project permitted by House Bill 857, the City of Durham and Durham County EMS hired Bobbitt Design Build, a Raleigh-based company, to construct Durham Fire and EMS Station #17 at 5503 Leesville Road where construction launched in July.

The 11,430-square-foot station is designed to fulfill the City of Durham's requirements for an environmentally responsible building and also incorporate additional sustainable, high-performance measures to achieve Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) standards. Specifically, the fire department is seeking silver level certification by the U.S. Green Building Council.

The single story, 4-bay facility will serve as a municipal home for both fire and EMS functions. The design will accommodate separate operational differences between EMS and the fire department and include provisions for specific staff needs including specialized storage and equipment, building access and use of semi-private, wcj public and shared spaces.

Fire Station #17 will exhibit signature qualities of Durham architecture such as brick detailing and gable/hip roof profiles. The entrance lobby will serve as a "Safe Haven" space for the surrounding community, and the building's design incorporates high performing materials and low maintenance features given that this fire station will not have a full-time maintenance person on site.

The project will be complete in spring 2018. More information and photos are available on the Durham Public Affairs website (http://durhamnc.gov/759/Fire-Station-17).

About Bobbitt Design Build

Having just celebrated 70 years in business, Bobbitt Design Build is the Carolinas' leading design-build contractor (http://www.bobbitt.com/) for commercial construction, which provides control of site and architectural design, engineering, permitting and construction services under one roof. The employee-owned company has built more than 3,500 commercial buildings throughout the Carolinas. www.bobbitt.com / Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/BobbittDesignBuild) / Twitter (https://twitter.com/BobbittDB) / YouTube (http://www.youtube.com/user/bobbittdesignbuild)

Contact
Group3 Communications
***@group3online.com
End
Source:
Email:***@group3online.com Email Verified
Tags:House Bill 857, City Of Durham, Public Design Build
Industry:Construction
Location:Durham - North Carolina - United States
Subject:Projects
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Bobbitt Design Build News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 09, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share