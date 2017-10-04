News By Tag
Bobbitt Breaks Ground on Sustainable Durham Fire Station
The 11,430-square-
The single story, 4-bay facility will serve as a municipal home for both fire and EMS functions. The design will accommodate separate operational differences between EMS and the fire department and include provisions for specific staff needs including specialized storage and equipment, building access and use of semi-private, wcj public and shared spaces.
Fire Station #17 will exhibit signature qualities of Durham architecture such as brick detailing and gable/hip roof profiles. The entrance lobby will serve as a "Safe Haven" space for the surrounding community, and the building's design incorporates high performing materials and low maintenance features given that this fire station will not have a full-time maintenance person on site.
The project will be complete in spring 2018. More information and photos are available on the Durham Public Affairs website (http://durhamnc.gov/
About Bobbitt Design Build
Having just celebrated 70 years in business, Bobbitt Design Build is the Carolinas' leading design-build contractor (http://www.bobbitt.com/
