Great Mall To Participate In Susan G. Komen 2017 More Than Pink™ Movement
Funds raised will go towards goal of reducing breast cancer deaths
"Our shoppers, retailers and employees have demonstrated their support and commitment to Susan G. Komen over the last two years by participating in all of our fundraising activities,"
"We're honored to continue our partnership with Great Mall and inspired by their dedication in raising funds and awareness in the fight against breast cancer," said Christina Alford, SVP of Development at Susan G. Komen. "The generosity of Simon is making an incredible impact on the lives of countless women and men and we look forward to what this partnership will bring in the year ahead."
Visitors to Great Mall will notice the pink theme carried out at the Guest Services booths and staff will be honoring National Breast Cancer Awareness Month by donning pink accessories. Other planned activities include:
Discount Card Program: $5 and $10 Discount Cards will be sold at participating centers providing 15% or 25% off one item at participating retailers. All proceeds from the sale of Discount Cards go to Susan G. Komen.
Gift Cards: Simon is offering a Susan G. Komen Visa® Simon Giftcard. For every Gift Card purchased, Simon will donate $1 towards Susan G. Komen.**
Local Programming:
**The Visa Simon Giftcard® can be used everywhere Visa debit cards are accepted in the U.S. and cannot be used at ATMs or redeemed for cash. The Visa Simon wcj Giftcard® is issued by MetaBank®, Member FDIC, pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. For more information about the Visa Simon Giftcard®, including Card Terms and Conditions and (if applicable) fees, visit simongiftcard.com or Simon Guest Services.
About Simon
Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company. Our properties across North America, Europe, and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales. For more information, visit simon.com.
About Susan G. Komen
Susan G. Komen is the world's largest breast cancer organization, funding more breast cancer research than any other nonprofit outside of the federal government while providing real-time help to those facing the disease. Komen has set a Bold Goal to reduce the current number of breast cancer deaths by 50 percent in the U.S. by 2026. Since its founding in 1982, Komen has funded more than $956 million in research and provided more than $2.1 billion in funding to screening, education, treatment and psychosocial support programs serving millions of people in more than 30 countries worldwide. Komen was founded by Nancy G. Brinker, who promised her sister, Susan G. Komen, that she would end the disease that claimed Suzy's life. That promise has become Komen's promise to all people facing breast cancer. Visit www.komen.org or call 1-877 GO KOMEN. Connect with us on social at ww5.komen.org/
