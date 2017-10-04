Rapper Treythelegend releases new single 'Struggle'

Treythelegend

-- The rapper, song-writer, and composer of hip hop known as Treythelegend has released his latest official single, "Struggle." The track has been proudly published on the rapper's own Struggle independent record label without the direction of the corporate music industry. Boasting catchy, melodious chords and heartfelt urban poetry from this veteran of the 21st century sound, "Struggle" is evidence that Treythelegend is a name to watch in 2017 and beyond.Dallas, Texas' own Treythelegend cites as main artistic influences Kendrick Lamar, Logic, Kanye West, Jay-Z, Chris Brown and Usher. His own style on "Struggle" is subtle, genuine, eloquent and refined, which is to be expected from an artist who has been making music since the age of three. Fans of Usher and Logic in particular will find much to appreciate in this recent offering.Asked to describe the overall theme of "Struggle," Treythelegend writes, "A very large percentage of our younger generation is being raised without a positive father-figure within the household. The topic is not a 'race' issue, but a 'world' issue as a whole."Treythelegend has noted his mother as a source of inspiration in the past. He describes her guidance by quoting her: "Believe that no matter what you do, no one can stop a man or woman that has a vision. Successful people are people of vision. You can lose everything, but as long as you got a vision, you will get back up again."Speaking of the problem of single-parenthood around the globe, Treythelegend writes, "Together we can turn a negative situation into something positive – but it takes a village to raise a child."He prominently mentions the need for selflessness."It may require temporarily putting self on the back burner, especially when we make the adult decision to become a parent. Parenting is much more than the sperm meeting the egg."Much like Treythelegend's own phoenix-like rise in the hip hop community, wcj his message is one of perseverance and forward thinking."No matter what the background of our parents may be," he writes, "life's about choices, and we can choose to do the right thing!"Treythelegend's current official bio describes him as an artist who "doesn't view hip hop as an escape but as a method of inspiration to inspire others.""Struggle" by Treythelegend on the Struggle music label becomes available online worldwide from over 600 quality digital music retailers October 12 with iTunes, and October 13, 2017, with all other retailers.-S. McCauleyLead Press Release Writerwww.MondoTunes.com