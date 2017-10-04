News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
The MCS Group to Exhibit at ALA's Regional Legal Management Conference in Nashville
The company will be showcasing its offerings including facilities management and support services solutions, records retrieval and analysis, deposition services and eDiscovery in booth #62.
ALA's Regional Legal Management Conferences provide identical education in two locations – East (Nashville) and West (Las Vegas) – and include networking opportunities and roundtables based on region. The high-caliber educational content is geared toward the needs of legal management leaders and functional specialists.
These conferences feature:
• Insight on hot topics in today's legal industry
• Intensive networking opportunities
• Experts on profitability, innovation, strategy, leadership, technology and more
• The latest in legal management products, market intelligence, services and technology
• Continuing education credits
"We look forward to being part of this event," states Loren LaQuintano, EVP of Management Services at The MCS Group. "This is a great opportunity for us to network with the 250+ attendees and hear firsthand what they are looking for when it comes to outsourced solutions. We have a strong commitment to excellence and look forward to showcasing how our offerings help increase productivity and decrease costs while our business philosophy differentiates us completely."
For more information on this event, visit http://alabp.org/
About The MCS Group, Inc.
The MCS Group, Inc. (www.themcsgroup.com), a certified Women's Business Enterprise, is a nationally recognized provider of outsourcing services and known for its excellence in service. For more than three decades, The MCS Group has served law firms, insurance companies, corporations, government agencies and educational institutions with cutting-edge technology and a comprehensive breadth of services, including records retrieval and analysis deposition, eDiscovery, facilities management and back-office solutions to help increase productivity while reducing operational costs.
Media Contact
Vicki LaBrosse
Edge Legal Marketing for The MCS Group
vlabrosse@edgelegalmarketing.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse