Music News: Award-Winning Artist JAVON INMAN Releases "Love Covers" Single and Announces AGAPE EROS

-- Singer and songwriteris a man after God's heart. His life reflects that of authentic worship, selfless servitude and a zealous spirit to please God which is then revealed through his music. He has fueled his powerful music ministry with a debut independent album(2011), which earned him thirteen indie music awards, and hit singles "Beautiful Girl" (2014) and "Empty Me" (2015). Javon now prepares to release his sophomore albumInman is very clear about his assignment. "God created me to write the music in His heart for the strengthening of His people," he shares. "It's never about me. Our world is in pretty bad shape, and no surprise to God of course, but He's looking for a few that will repair breeches one by one through love in this tumultuous society.""My new album seeks to be that agent of change that extends to all and purposed to transform lives wcj through love," he continues. "This entire record was birthed out of obedience, so I expect miracles because it's His agenda."is the first single from thealbum. "Love Covers" is a sweetly arranged worship ballad about God's unconditional Love. "Love Covers" features guest vocals fromand. These gentlemen make up"When Holy Spirit gave me 'Love Covers' I prayed first," Javon explains. "I wanted each note and lyric to be conveyed by one who overcame through the unconditional love of God; that their victorious anointing would permeate and inspire listeners on how God's love covers."He continues about Music Society, "These awesome guys are more than just great artists, outstanding musicians and worship leaders, they're my brothers with powerful testimonies. And because they clowned the original group name I came up with ("Chicken & Waffles"), "Music Society" was birthed.""Love Covers" is impacting Gospel and Christian radio now and available on all digital music outlets via Javon's indie label Liberty Music. Hisalbum will be available November 10.Also on November 10, Javon will have an album release concert party at Cultural Arts Center – Montgomery College in Silver Spring MD. The event starts at 7:30PM and will be hosted bypersonality. Music Society, Michelle Carter-Williams, James Cheeks, Lizzette Colon, Katrina Lewis, Russ Skanks and Alkeisha Williams will be guest performers. Tickets are available in advance at