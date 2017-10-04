News By Tag
Waterford Escape Room Needs Your Help
Waterford Township, MI – October 6, 2017 - Game of Clues Escape Room opened its doors back in April 2016, and now a little over a year later, they're at risk of closing their doors for good. Small business owner Jennifer Bismack self-financed her love of puzzles and escape rooms to bring that same family entertainment to Waterford and the surrounding areas. "I wanted to create an Escape Game that brought people together and built relationships,"
Jennifer was a quick study in making escape rooms that entertained everyone from families to corporate offices, and it showed in her online reviews. Over the last year, Jennifer accrued several positive on her business's Facebook page with the majority being 5 star ratings. "We love entertaining our customers". Unfortunately, positive reviews were not enough to keep Game of clues afloat.
After reaching out to other escape room owners, and putting in the hours of research, Jennifer kept coming up against the same proverbial wall: Location. Location. Location. The old colloquialism couldn't be truer for Jennifer and her struggling business. At her current location, the costs of rent and maintenance have backed her into the corner of diminishing returns. However, in order to move, she needs the help of the community.
"We want to thank the people who have already donated to our Crowd-Funding page on Generosity.com, and in addition to donations we have drawn up some incentives for people to help us:"
• We offer our current subscribers gift cards for 4 or 6 with double the value if bought by Oct 21.
• You can come in Oct 12 & 13 and pay full price with $5 of your ticket going to Waterford Coalition for Youth when you book with the code: WCFY
• You can come in the week of Oct. 15-21st and when you buy a ticket at full price $5 of your ticket supports Common Ground when you use code: CommonGround
• For tickets wcj bought and used by Oct. 21st you can receive $10 off your $28 ticket (not combined with other promotions) when you donate a new item for any of our current causes: Halloween costume for an elementary school child, warm clothing item for homeless, sweaters for veterans, and toy for the holiday for a child.
• Depending on your donation amount on our crowd funding page you can receive cool rewards too!
"Most importantly, our platform allows us to give back. Game of Clues has supported or is in current support of Mi Hope, Pierce Middle School-Movies Under Moonlight, Country Oaks Elementary, Pack 42 Brooks Elementary, VFW Post 1008, Hess Hathaway Park, Waterford Coalition for Youth, Haven, Common Ground, Donelson Hills Elementary, Durant High School, and we look forward to even more community building in the future." Please use any outstanding gift cards by Oct. 21, 2017 incase we do not reach our Crowd-Funding goal by Oct. 21, 2017 and we have to close the next day.
Testimonial Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/
link to donate: https://www.generosity.com/
